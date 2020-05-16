Taylor Recognizes Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority for Excellent Financial Accountability
Hamilton County -
|
Photo includes (from left to right): Marilyn Shazor (Metro CEO), Melody Sawyer Richardson (SORTA Chair), William Mallory Sr. (SORTA Vice Chair), Mike Restle (Controller), and Carl Enslen (Cincinnati Regional Liaison).
"I commend the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority for its commitment to fiscal accountability," Taylor said. "Congratulations on your hard work and for being trustworthy stewards of taxpayer dollars."
Certain criteria must be met to receive the "Making Your Tax Dollars Count" award. Standards include:
- The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
- There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.
- There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.
###
The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditor's Association.
Contact Steve Faulkner Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111