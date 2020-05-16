Taylor Places Beaver Local School District in Fiscal Emergency

Columbiana County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the Beaver Local School District in fiscal emergency. The Ohio Department of Education requested the heightened declaration after district officials failed to develop an acceptable financial recovery plan.

“My office is a resource for school districts experiencing financial difficulty,” Taylor said. “The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section provides assistance to help local entities improve their financial situation and restore fiscal stability as soon as possible.”

The Beaver Local School District was placed in fiscal watch on September 10, 2009. At that time, the district projected a deficit of $819,000 for fiscal year 2010.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section serves as a consulting and fiscal advisory group to all governmental agencies and subdivisions when needed. The section issues publications, accounting manuals and advisory bulletins to assist local governments in performing their duties.

