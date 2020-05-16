Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 6,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,300 in the last 365 days.

Closed Columbus Charter Schools Failed to Document $4 Million in Spending

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the financial audits of the now defunct Harte School and Crossroads Preparatory Academy. The reports indicate that the two Columbus charter schools – founded and managed by the same person – were plagued by financial mismanagement and poor record-keeping which resulted in more than $4 million in undocumented spending.

“The lack of proper financial oversight at these schools allowed the potential misspending of more than $4 million in public tax dollars,” Taylor said.

The reports indicate that school officials failed to:

  • Record purchases and other spending
  • Document receipts of federal charter school start-up money
  • Maintain any documentation supporting student attendance – a major factor in determining state foundation payments to community schools
On January 17, 2007, Taylor declared both schools “unauditable” due to the lack of financial documentation, which prohibited auditors from conducting a routine state audit. Two months later, state foundation payments stopped and both schools closed.

Taylor’s reports also suggest that the founder and board president of both schools, Anita Nelam, may have had an improper interest in a public contract. That issue was referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission for further review.

Copies of the complete audits are available online at www.auditor.state.oh.us.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditor’s Association.

Contact Steve Faulkner Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Closed Columbus Charter Schools Failed to Document $4 Million in Spending

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.