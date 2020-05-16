Auditor Taylor Celebrates Sunshine Week in Ohio

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the updated 2010 Ohio Sunshine Laws Manual, a 188-page guide to the state’s open records and open meetings laws, published in partnership with Ohio Attorney General Richard Cordray. Release of the manual coincides with the beginning of National Sunshine Week (March 14 – 20), which promotes open government and freedom of information.

“Giving the public access to information is one important way to prevent abuse of taxpayer money,” said Taylor. “My office is committed to promoting Ohio’s Sunshine Laws and transparency in government at all levels.”

As part of Sunshine Week, the Auditor will also host a Certified Public Records Training course in Lancaster on Wednesday, March 17. This training is part of the office’s ongoing effort to provide public officials with the necessary information to fulfill mandatory public records requirements established by state law. These sessions provide helpful information to all public employees and citizens who are interested in learning more about the public records and open meeting laws.

In addition to the Lancaster training session, the office will be hosting trainings in various locations throughout the state in the upcoming months. These training sessions discuss the Public Records Act, Open Meetings Act and records retention, specifically focusing on the responsibilities of public officials and the rights of citizens who request public records.

The updated Ohio Sunshine Laws Manual is available for download through the Auditor’s Web site, www.auditor.state.oh.us. Copies of the manual can also be reserved by calling the Auditor’s Open Government Unit at 800-282-0370 or by e-mailing ogu@auditor.state.oh.us.

A list of current trainings is available on the Auditor’s Web site. Additionally, for more information regarding current trainings or for questions regarding scheduling additional trainings, contact the Open Government Unit by phone or e-mail.

Contact Chris Abbruzzese Director of Public Affairs (614) 644-1111