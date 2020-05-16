Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 7,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,300 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Releases Village of Belmore from Fiscal Watch

Putnam County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that the village of Belmore has been released from fiscal watch. The village was originally placed in fiscal watch status on December 21, 2007. Since that time, local officials have worked successfully to improve the village’s financial condition.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that village officials were able to take the necessary steps to turn around their financial situation. I commend village administrators and the citizens of Belmore on a job well done.”

In 2007, a state analysis of village finances for the previous year revealed a deficit of $10,565 and placed Belmore in fiscal watch status. Since that time, the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section has worked extensively with local officials to help eliminate the deficit and return the village to financial stability.

A copy of the complete analysis is available online.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditor’s Association. Contact Jeannie Foley (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Taylor Releases Village of Belmore from Fiscal Watch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.