Taylor Releases Village of Belmore from Fiscal Watch

Putnam County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced that the village of Belmore has been released from fiscal watch. The village was originally placed in fiscal watch status on December 21, 2007. Since that time, local officials have worked successfully to improve the village’s financial condition.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community,” Taylor said. “I am pleased that village officials were able to take the necessary steps to turn around their financial situation. I commend village administrators and the citizens of Belmore on a job well done.”

In 2007, a state analysis of village finances for the previous year revealed a deficit of $10,565 and placed Belmore in fiscal watch status. Since that time, the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section has worked extensively with local officials to help eliminate the deficit and return the village to financial stability.

A copy of the complete analysis is available online.

