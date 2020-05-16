Taylor Recognizes Mason City School District for Excellent Financial Accountability

Warren County -

Photo includes: Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Amy Spicher, Treasurer Dick Gardner, Auditor of State Mary Taylor, Superintendent Kevin Bright and Public Information Officer Tracey Carson.

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today presented Mason City School District officials with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for their fiscal year 2009 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“I commend Mason City School District for its commitment to fiscal accountability,” Taylor said. “Congratulations on your dedication to excellence and for serving as trustworthy stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.

There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

Dick Gardner, treasurer of Mason City School District, was on hand to accept the award from Taylor.

