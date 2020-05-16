Taylor Announces Tenth Annual Fraud Conference

Franklin County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor will host the annual Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention Conference at the Hilton Columbus on May 17-18. Now in its tenth year, the conference features more than 30 fraud prevention and detection experts from across the country.

“Education about fraud prevention techniques is just one of the ways our office can help protect taxpayer dollars,” Taylor said. “Crime experts will inform participants about the most recent trends in workplace fraud and help them protect their organization’s assets from crime.”

More than 650 individuals representing public and private sector organizations will attend the conference. Workshops will provide participants with information they need to hone their skills and fight fraud in their day-to-day operations. Speakers will address current trends, leading-edge investigative practices, accounting methods, legal perspectives and organizational leadership. Specific topics include an overview of lottery fraud, the growing interconnection between gangs and financial fraud, the true cost of health care fraud and many others.

Additionally, on May 18, Taylor will present two Sentinel Awards to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in enhancing fraud prevention or increasing awareness of fraud risk in Ohio.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office partnered with the Central Ohio Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Ohio Society of CPAs and Franklin University to present this year’s conference.

Additional information is available online.

###

Media are welcome to attend the Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention Conference. Interested individuals should contact Chris Abbruzzese at (614) 644-1111.

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.