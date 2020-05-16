Taylor Recognizes Lancaster City School District for Excellent Financial Accountability
Photo includes: William Bickham, School Board Chairman, Julie Taylor, Lancaster City School treasurer and Auditor of State Mary Taylor
“This award recognizes those that place a high priority on financial accountability,” said Taylor. “Lancaster City School District officials have demonstrated their commitment to properly account for taxpayer dollars and I am pleased to recognize that commitment.”
Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:
- The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
- There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.
- There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.
###The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
