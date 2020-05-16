Taylor Recognizes Lancaster City School District for Excellent Financial Accountability

Fairfield County -

Photo includes: William Bickham, School Board Chairman, Julie Taylor, Lancaster City School treasurer and Auditor of State Mary Taylor

Auditor of State Mary Taylor today presented Lancaster City School District officials with the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award for their fiscal year 2009 audit. Fewer than five percent of all Ohio government agencies are eligible for this award.

“This award recognizes those that place a high priority on financial accountability,” said Taylor. “Lancaster City School District officials have demonstrated their commitment to properly account for taxpayer dollars and I am pleased to recognize that commitment.”

Certain criteria must be met to receive the “Making Your Tax Dollars Count” award. Standards include:

The entity must complete and submit a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).

There must be no findings or issues present in the audit report.

There must be no other financial concerns involving the entity.

Julie Taylor, Lancaster City School treasurer, accepted the award.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111