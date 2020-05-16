Taylor Recognizes Sentinel Award Winners

Columbus -

Photo includes: Adam Featherling, CFE, CIFI, Auditor of State Mary Taylor and Clyde Police Detective Brian Weaver

Auditor of State Mary Taylor presented the Sentinel Awards at the 10th annual Emerging Trends in Fraud Investigation and Prevention Conference. Recipients of the award were nominated by their peers for the leadership and commitment they have shown to enhance fraud prevention or awareness in Ohio. Two awards were given at the conference, one recognizing work in the private sector and one recognizing work in the public sector.

“I am pleased to honor these individuals for their dedication to fighting fraud. Financial losses to fraud in both the public and private sector are substantial.” Taylor said. “Their commitment to fraud prevention should be applauded by all Ohioans.”

The public sector recipient of the Sentinel Award was Clyde Police Detective Brian Weaver. Detective Weaver led the successful investigation of Todd Helms, a former superintendent of Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District in northwest Ohio. Detective Weaver’s investigation provided evidence used to convict Helms of theft and other crimes, while helping to identify nearly $300,000 in stolen public funds.

The private sector recipient was Adam Featherling, CFE, CIFI. Featherling has more than 15 years of experience in law enforcement and insurance investigations. He was responsible for creating and running Safe Auto Insurance Company’s Special Investigations Unit, utilizing new technologies to fight insurance fraud. He presently holds a similar position with Unitrin Insurance. In addition to his work in the private sector, Featherling is an active reserve deputy with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentinel Award recipients were selected based on their significant contributions to excellence in fraud prevention, demonstration of leadership and the results of their work.

As the state’s chief taxpayer watchdog, Taylor is committed to rooting out the fraud, waste and abuse of taxpayer dollars. Special audits are an important part of fulfilling this mission. A special audit targets a specific area of an organization and is initiated to review allegations of fraud or theft.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact Jeannie Foley (614) 644-1111