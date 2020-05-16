Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 7,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,300 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Releases Village of Woodstock from Fiscal Emergency

Champaign County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor announced that the village of Woodstock has been released from fiscal emergency.  The village was originally placed in fiscal emergency four years ago based on deficit funds.

“This announcement is welcome news for the entire community and I commend village officials for their work,” Taylor said.  “I am pleased that my office was able to assist the village in restoring financial stability.”

The Auditor of State’s Office declared a fiscal emergency in Woodstock on July 20, 2006 after a fiscal analysis showed deficit funds of $14,947 on December 31, 2005 and $15,769 on May 31, 2006.  Since that time, the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section has worked extensively with local officials to help eliminate the deficit and correct other financial problems.

Taylor’s announcement effectively dissolves the state commission formed in 2006 to oversee the financial recovery of the village.

A copy of the complete analysis is available online.

###

  The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Taylor Releases Village of Woodstock from Fiscal Emergency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.