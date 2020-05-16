Statement from Auditor of State Mary Taylor on the Dan Burns Verdict in Cleveland

- Auditor of State Mary Taylor issued the following statement regarding today’s conviction of former Cleveland Municipal School’s chief operating officer, Dan Burns, for stealing from Cleveland taxpayers: “I am pleased with the outcome of the criminal trial of Dan Burns. The special audit investigation conducted by my office found that Burns lined his pockets with tax dollars intended to enhance the education of public school children and he should face the maximum penalty. Earlier this year, we released details of similar actions Burns committed while employed by the Toledo City School District. We continue to work with Lucas County prosecutors to ensure a similar outcome there.”

