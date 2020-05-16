Taylor Releases Cuyahoga County Audits

- State Auditor Mary Taylor today released the Cuyahoga County audits for 2007 and 2008. Both audit reports make recommendations relating to information security.

The reports recommend an annual review of computer systems to ensure employees have appropriate access to information. Additionally, the audits recommend the county’s Human Resources section periodically work with the Information Systems department to ensure employees who are no longer with the county have their access to computer systems revoked.

There are additional recommendations outlined in management letters for both years designed to help improve operational controls in the county.

Auditors could not complete the reports until they had performed additional procedures made necessary by the ongoing public corruption investigation in Cuyahoga County. The financial statements include foot note disclosure documenting the ongoing federal investigation.

Copies of both audit reports are available online: 2007 Audit and 2008 Audit

