Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 7,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,300 in the last 365 days.

Taylor Releases Cuyahoga County Audits

- State Auditor Mary Taylor today released the Cuyahoga County audits for 2007 and 2008. Both audit reports make recommendations relating to information security.

The reports recommend an annual review of computer systems to ensure employees have appropriate access to information. Additionally, the audits recommend the county’s Human Resources section periodically work with the Information Systems department to ensure employees who are no longer with the county have their access to computer systems revoked.

There are additional recommendations outlined in management letters for both years designed to help improve operational controls in the county.

Auditors could not complete the reports until they had performed additional procedures made necessary by the ongoing public corruption investigation in Cuyahoga County. The financial statements include foot note disclosure documenting the ongoing federal investigation.

Copies of both audit reports are available online: 2007 Audit and 2008 Audit

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Chris Abbruzzese 614/644-1111

You just read:

Taylor Releases Cuyahoga County Audits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.