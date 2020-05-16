Taylor Declares Weems School “Unauditable”

Cuyahoga County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the Weems School “unauditable” for fiscal years 2007-2009. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

“Officials at the Weems School must maintain proper records of their financial activity in accordance with state law,” Taylor said. “The failure to do so increases the potential of misspending or theft of public funds.”

In a letter sent to school administrators on July 2, 2010, Taylor indicates that her office was unable to obtain most of the documents needed to complete a routine financial audit, which include:

Complete bank statements for fiscal years 2008 and 2009

Payroll ledgers for fiscal years 2008 and 2009

Monthly revenue and expenditure reports that tie to original supporting documentation

Taylor said the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available to assist Weems School officials in correcting record keeping deficiencies if needed.

The letter also states that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if Weems School officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit.

The Weems School will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

