Taylor Declares Village of Rogers “Unauditable”

Columbiana County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the village of Rogers “unauditable” for calendar years 2008 and 2009. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate. “Village officials must maintain proper records of their financial activity in accordance with state law and established record-retention schedules,” Taylor said. “The failure to do so increases the potential of misspending or theft of public funds.” In a letter sent to village officials on July 15, Taylor indicated that her office was unable to obtain complete bank reconciliations for 2008 and 2009 during the regular audit. The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section is available to assist village officials in correcting record-keeping deficiencies if needed. The letter also stated that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if village officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit. The village will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

