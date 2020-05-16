Taylor: Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office Overstaffed, Inefficient
Cuyahoga County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the performance audit of the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office. The report identifies a government bureaucracy that is overstaffed, overpaid and less efficient than similar offices in comparable counties. Taylor provides the county’s new charter government with nearly two dozen recommendations that could save county taxpayers $2,289,000 annually if fully implemented. In November, 2009, Cuyahoga County voters passed a measure that will reorganize county government and replace the current county auditor’s office with a county fiscal office. “Cuyahoga County taxpayers deserve well-organized and efficient government services,” said Taylor. “This report can serve as a guide to charter government officials as they organize the county’s new fiscal office following their election this November.” The performance audit released today examines multiple areas of the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office. The report provides 22 recommendations for officials to consider that would save public tax dollars. The recommendations include:
- Reducing the cost of the tax administration and property service function to be more in-line with peer counties, which could save $878,000
- Reducing staffing levels in the consumer services and weights and measures functions, which could save $563,000
- Requiring employees to work a full 40-hour work-week, which could save $246,000
- Establishing formal hiring policies and procedures that will allow the county to objectively select qualified candidates for open positions
- Developing formal job descriptions and adopting a salary structure that reflects appropriate work requirements and job duties of each position
- Requiring the use of a competitive bid process when making purchases over $25,000 to help ensure transparency and objectivity
