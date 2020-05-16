Taylor Hosts Buckeye Boys and Girls State Delegates

Columbus- Auditor of State Mary Taylor this week honored six high school students from around the state as her special guests in the state capital. The students participated in this year’s Buckeye Boys and Girls State programs, where they were elected to serve as various members of the Auditor of State’s Office.

“It was a pleasure hosting the students and their families as they visited the Auditor of State’s office and the Ohio Statehouse,” Taylor said. “These young people are leaders among their peers and made an outstanding contribution to the Buckeye Boys State and Girls State programs.”

Students visiting the Auditor of State’s office included:

The American Legion’s Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State programs provide high school juniors from across Ohio with hands-on experience in the operation of state government and the organization of political parties. This year’s Buckeye Boys State was held on the campus of Bowling Green State University from June 12 – 20. The 2010 Buckeye Girls State was held on the campus of Ashland University from June 13 – 19.

