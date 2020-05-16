Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Taylor Declares Carroll County Family and Children First Council “Unauditable”

Carroll County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor has declared the Carroll County Family and Children First Council “unauditable” for calendar years 2007 and 2008.  An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate.

In a letter sent to council officials on August 25, Taylor indicated that her office determined the 2007 and 2008 financial statements prepared by the council are not in agreement with the records of the Carroll County Auditor, who serves as the council’s fiscal agent.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section is available to assist council officials in correcting record keeping deficiencies if needed.

The letter also stated that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if council officials fail to revise financial records and provide information necessary to complete the audit.

The council will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, National White Collar Crime Center and National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

