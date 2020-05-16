Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 7,825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,300 in the last 365 days.

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 16

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Winchester Township
Ashtabula Andover Township
Butler Behavioral Health Generations Butler County Agricultural Society
Fayette Green Township
Franklin Ohio Board of Motor Vehicle Collision Repair Registration
Greene City of Xenia
Lake City of Painesville
Lorain Grafton Township Lake Erie Educational Computer Association
Mahoning Mahoning County Financial Condition
Stark Lawrence Township
Trumbull Howland Township Park District McKinley Memorial Library
Van Wert Van Wert County Financial Conditional
   

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.