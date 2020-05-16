Taylor Declares Fiscal Emergency Status for Village of Fort Shawnee

Allen County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today announced a fiscal emergency in the Village of Fort Shawnee. The determination was made as a result of a fiscal analysis conducted by the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section. Village Mayor Dennis Shaffer requested the fiscal analysis.

The declaration was made after the analysis revealed the village met three of the six possible conditions indicating a fiscal emergency:

The village had accounts payable over 60 days past due and in excess of available fund balances of $4,040 as May 31, 2010.

The village had deficit fund balances of $137,128 as of December 31, 2009 and $154,477 as of May 31, 2010.

The village had significant treasury deficits of $135,903 on December 31, 2009 and $150,437 as of May 31, 2010.

When a village is placed in fiscal emergency , a seven-member commission is appointed by the state to help the village regain financial stability. The commission is responsible for approving a plan that details solutions for eliminating the fiscal emergency conditions. The plan should also balance the budget and present strategies to avoid future deficits. The plan must be approved by the village and submitted to the commission within 120 days of the commission’s first meeting. A copy of the full fiscal analysis is available online

###

The Ohio Auditor of State’s office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111