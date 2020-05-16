Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, September 21

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 21. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula City of Ashtabula
Athens Athens-Hocking Joint Solid Waste District
Butler Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Columbiana Columbiana General Health District Village of Washingtonville
Coshocton Franklin Township
  Cuyahoga: City of East Cleveland City of Mayfield Heights Cleveland Metropolitan Park District Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland New Day Academy Boarding and Day School Sourcing Office * Southwest Council of Governments Tri-City Consortium on Aging Village of Brooklyn Heights Village of Hunting Valley Village of Mayfield
Defiance City of Defiance Defiance County Financial Condition
Delaware Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
Fairfield Village of Baltimore
Franklin Ohio Elections Commission
Greene City of Beavercreek
Hancock Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Jackson Jackson County Agricultural Society *
Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
Marion Board of ADAMH Services of Crawford and Marion Counties
Medina City of Wadsworth Medina City School District
Meigs Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation
Morgan Kate Love Simpson Library West Malta Rural Water District
Muskingum City of Zanesville Jefferson Township
Perry Perry County District Library
Pickaway Village of South Bloomfield
Putnam Putnam County Financial Condition *
Sandusky Sandusky County Financial Condition
Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
Trumbull Trumbull Law Library Association
Warren Village of Harveysburg
Washington Warren Township
Wayne Wayne County Public Library
Williams Springfield Township Springfield Township Park District

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

