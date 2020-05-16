Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, September 21
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 21. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|City of Ashtabula
|Athens
|Athens-Hocking Joint Solid Waste District
|Butler
|Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Columbiana
|Columbiana General Health District Village of Washingtonville
|Coshocton
|Franklin Township
|Cuyahoga: City of East Cleveland City of Mayfield Heights Cleveland Metropolitan Park District Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland New Day Academy Boarding and Day School Sourcing Office * Southwest Council of Governments Tri-City Consortium on Aging Village of Brooklyn Heights Village of Hunting Valley Village of Mayfield
|Defiance
|City of Defiance Defiance County Financial Condition
|Delaware
|Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
|Fairfield
|Village of Baltimore
|Franklin
|Ohio Elections Commission
|Greene
|City of Beavercreek
|Hancock
|Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Jackson
|Jackson County Agricultural Society *
|Lucas
|Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
|Marion
|Board of ADAMH Services of Crawford and Marion Counties
|Medina
|City of Wadsworth Medina City School District
|Meigs
|Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation
|Morgan
|Kate Love Simpson Library West Malta Rural Water District
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville Jefferson Township
|Perry
|Perry County District Library
|Pickaway
|Village of South Bloomfield
|Putnam
|Putnam County Financial Condition *
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Financial Condition
|Stark
|Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
|Trumbull
|Trumbull Law Library Association
|Warren
|Village of Harveysburg
|Washington
|Warren Township
|Wayne
|Wayne County Public Library
|Williams
|Springfield Township Springfield Township Park District
