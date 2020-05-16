Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, September 21

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 21. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula City of Ashtabula Athens Athens-Hocking Joint Solid Waste District Butler Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau Columbiana Columbiana General Health District Village of Washingtonville Coshocton Franklin Township Cuyahoga: City of East Cleveland City of Mayfield Heights Cleveland Metropolitan Park District Gateway Economic Development Corporation of Greater Cleveland New Day Academy Boarding and Day School Sourcing Office * Southwest Council of Governments Tri-City Consortium on Aging Village of Brooklyn Heights Village of Hunting Valley Village of Mayfield Defiance City of Defiance Defiance County Financial Condition Delaware Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority Fairfield Village of Baltimore Franklin Ohio Elections Commission Greene City of Beavercreek Hancock Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau Jackson Jackson County Agricultural Society * Lucas Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District Marion Board of ADAMH Services of Crawford and Marion Counties Medina City of Wadsworth Medina City School District Meigs Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation Morgan Kate Love Simpson Library West Malta Rural Water District Muskingum City of Zanesville Jefferson Township Perry Perry County District Library Pickaway Village of South Bloomfield Putnam Putnam County Financial Condition * Sandusky Sandusky County Financial Condition Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority Trumbull Trumbull Law Library Association Warren Village of Harveysburg Washington Warren Township Wayne Wayne County Public Library Williams Springfield Township Springfield Township Park District

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111