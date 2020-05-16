Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, September 28

- Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 28. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen City of Lima
Ashland Troy Township
Butler Southwest Ohio Computer Association
Carroll Orange Township
Champaign Champaign County Financial Condition *
Clermont Clermont County Financial Condition *
Crawford Jackson Township
Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights City of Euclid
Fairfield Fairfield Transportation Improvement District Walnut Township *
Fayette Marion Township
Franklin Metropolitan Educational Council
Geauga Cardinal Local School District
Greene Greene County Public Library
Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
Hardin Hardin County Financial Condition Liberty Township Washington Township
Highland Whiteoak Township
Jefferson Jefferson General Health District Wayne Township
Licking Harrison Township
Logan City of Bellefontaine Logan County Financial Condition
Lorain Lorain County Financial Condition
Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Austintown Township City of Campbell
Marion Marion School District Public Library
Mercer City of Celina
Montgomery City of Moraine
Ottawa Ottawa County Financial Condition
Pickaway Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Scioto Township
Pike City of Waverly *
Preble Preble County Financial Condition
Richland Marvin Memorial Library
Stark Village of Brewster
Summit City of Akron
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Financial Condition
Warren Warren County Financial Condition *
Washington City of Marietta
Wayne City of Orrville *

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

