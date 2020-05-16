Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, September 28

- Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 28. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen City of Lima Ashland Troy Township Butler Southwest Ohio Computer Association Carroll Orange Township Champaign Champaign County Financial Condition * Clermont Clermont County Financial Condition * Crawford Jackson Township Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights City of Euclid Fairfield Fairfield Transportation Improvement District Walnut Township * Fayette Marion Township Franklin Metropolitan Educational Council Geauga Cardinal Local School District Greene Greene County Public Library Hamilton Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Hardin Hardin County Financial Condition Liberty Township Washington Township Highland Whiteoak Township Jefferson Jefferson General Health District Wayne Township Licking Harrison Township Logan City of Bellefontaine Logan County Financial Condition Lorain Lorain County Financial Condition Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Austintown Township City of Campbell Marion Marion School District Public Library Mercer City of Celina Montgomery City of Moraine Ottawa Ottawa County Financial Condition Pickaway Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Scioto Township Pike City of Waverly * Preble Preble County Financial Condition Richland Marvin Memorial Library Stark Village of Brewster Summit City of Akron Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Financial Condition Warren Warren County Financial Condition * Washington City of Marietta Wayne City of Orrville *

