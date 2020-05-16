Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, September 28
- Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, September 28. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|City of Lima
|Ashland
|Troy Township
|Butler
|Southwest Ohio Computer Association
|Carroll
|Orange Township
|Champaign
|Champaign County Financial Condition *
|Clermont
|Clermont County Financial Condition *
|Crawford
|Jackson Township
|Cuyahoga
|City of Cleveland Heights City of Euclid
|Fairfield
|Fairfield Transportation Improvement District Walnut Township *
|Fayette
|Marion Township
|Franklin
|Metropolitan Educational Council
|Geauga
|Cardinal Local School District
|Greene
|Greene County Public Library
|Hamilton
|Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority
|Hardin
|Hardin County Financial Condition Liberty Township Washington Township
|Highland
|Whiteoak Township
|Jefferson
|Jefferson General Health District Wayne Township
|Licking
|Harrison Township
|Logan
|City of Bellefontaine Logan County Financial Condition
|Lorain
|Lorain County Financial Condition
|Mahoning
|Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Austintown Township City of Campbell
|Marion
|Marion School District Public Library
|Mercer
|City of Celina
|Montgomery
|City of Moraine
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Financial Condition
|Pickaway
|Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority Scioto Township
|Pike
|City of Waverly *
|Preble
|Preble County Financial Condition
|Richland
|Marvin Memorial Library
|Stark
|Village of Brewster
|Summit
|City of Akron
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Financial Condition
|Warren
|Warren County Financial Condition *
|Washington
|City of Marietta
|Wayne
|City of Orrville *
