Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 23
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|City of Delphos
|Athens
|Bern Township Burr Oak Regional Water District
|Auglaize:
|Auglaize County Financial Condition
|Columbiana
|Buckeye Online School for Success
|Crawford
|Village of New Washington
|Defiance
|Hicksville Union Cemetery Maumee Watershed Conservancy District
|Delaware
|Tri-Township Joint Fire District
|Fairfield
|Village of Pleasantville
|Fayette
|Jasper Township
|Hamilton
|Village of Cleves
|Hancock
|Hancock County Law Library Association *
|Hardin
|Village of Ada
|Henry
|Henry Regional Airport Authority
|Lake
|Lake County Law Library Association
|Licking
|Licking Area Computer Association
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County High School
|Meigs
|Bedford Township
|Muskingum
|Pro Muskingum Families and Children First Council
|Ottawa
|Mid-County Joint Ambulance District Village of Put-in-Bay
|Pickaway
|Village of Tarlton
|Pike
|Newton Township
|Preble
|Village of Lewisburg
|Trumbull
|Johnston Township
|Tuscarawas
|Jefferson Township
|Washington
|Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
|Wayne
|Wayne County Financial Condition
|Williams
|Village of Pioneer Williams County Park District
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111