Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 23

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen City of Delphos Athens Bern Township Burr Oak Regional Water District Auglaize: Auglaize County Financial Condition Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success Crawford Village of New Washington Defiance Hicksville Union Cemetery Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District Fairfield Village of Pleasantville Fayette Jasper Township Hamilton Village of Cleves Hancock Hancock County Law Library Association * Hardin Village of Ada Henry Henry Regional Airport Authority Lake Lake County Law Library Association Licking Licking Area Computer Association Mahoning Mahoning County High School Meigs Bedford Township Muskingum Pro Muskingum Families and Children First Council Ottawa Mid-County Joint Ambulance District Village of Put-in-Bay Pickaway Village of Tarlton Pike Newton Township Preble Village of Lewisburg Trumbull Johnston Township Tuscarawas Jefferson Township Washington Southeastern Ohio Port Authority Wayne Wayne County Financial Condition Williams Village of Pioneer Williams County Park District

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111