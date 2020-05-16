Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 23

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, September 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen City of Delphos
Athens Bern Township Burr Oak Regional Water District
Auglaize: Auglaize County Financial Condition
Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success
Crawford Village of New Washington
Defiance Hicksville Union Cemetery Maumee Watershed Conservancy District
Delaware Tri-Township Joint Fire District
Fairfield Village of Pleasantville
Fayette Jasper Township
Hamilton Village of Cleves
Hancock Hancock County Law Library Association *
Hardin Village of Ada
Henry Henry Regional Airport Authority
Lake Lake County Law Library Association
Licking Licking Area Computer Association
Mahoning Mahoning County High School
Meigs Bedford Township
Muskingum Pro Muskingum Families and Children First Council
Ottawa Mid-County Joint Ambulance District Village of Put-in-Bay
Pickaway Village of Tarlton
Pike Newton Township
Preble Village of Lewisburg
Trumbull Johnston Township
Tuscarawas Jefferson Township
Washington Southeastern Ohio Port Authority
Wayne Wayne County Financial Condition
Williams Village of Pioneer Williams County Park District

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

