Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 30

Adams Adams County Financial Condition

Allen Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties

Ashland Ashland County Financial Condition

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Financial Condition

Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

Belmont Belmont County Financial Condition City of St. Clairsville

Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority

Clark Clark County Combined Health District Clark County Financial Condition

Clermont Clermont County General Health District Village of Batavia

Clinton Clinton County Financial Condition

Columbiana Leetonia Community Public Library

Crawford City of Crestline Crawford County Financial Condition

Cuyahoga City of Berea City of Cleveland City of Lakewood City of Solon Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Cuyahoga County District Board of Health Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of Governments

Darke Village of Gettysburg

Erie Erie County Treasurer’s Office *

Fairfield Fairfield County Combined General Health District Greenfield Water and Sewer District

Franklin Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation Franklin County Family and Children First Council Franklin County Financial Condition * Franklin County Veteran’s Services Commission State Board of Psychology

Fulton Fulton County Financial Condition

Gallia Gallia County Financial Condition

Hamilton Anderson Township Park District Cincinnati City School District East End Community Heritage School Hamilton/Clermont Cooperative Association

Highland City of Greenfield Highland County Financial Condition *

Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water

Jefferson City of Steubenville City of Toronto Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority Knox: Brown Township

Lake City of Eastlake

Lorain City of Sheffield Lake

Lucas City of Oregon Lucas County Family and Children Council Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority Toledo Lucas County Port Authority

Mahoning Mahoning District Board of Health

Marion Marion County Financial Condition Salt Rock Township

Medina Buckeye Local School District

Monroe Monroe County Financial Condition

Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council Montgomery County Landfill

Muskingum: South East Area Transit

Noble Noble County Financial Condition

Perry Perry County Financial Condition Southern Perry County Water District

Pickaway Pickaway County Financial Condition * Village of Commercial Point

Ross Ross County Health District Ross County Park District

Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties

Seneca City of Fostoria

Stark City of Massillon City of Louisville Stark County District Library

Summit Akron Law Library Association

Trumbull City of Girard City of Hubbard City of Newton Falls City of Niles Trumbull County Financial Condition Western Reserve Port Authority

Tuscarawas Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District

Union City of Marysville Union County Joint Recreation Board

Vinton Vinton County Financial Condition

Washington Washington County District Board of Health Washington County Financial Condition *

Wayne City of Wooster * Congress Township Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority