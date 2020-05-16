Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 30

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties
Ashland
Ashland County Financial Condition
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Financial Condition
Athens
Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
Belmont
Belmont County Financial Condition
City of St. Clairsville
Carroll
Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
Clark
Clark County Combined Health District
Clark County Financial Condition
Clermont
Clermont County General Health District
Village of Batavia
Clinton
Clinton County Financial Condition
Columbiana
Leetonia Community Public Library
Crawford
City of Crestline
Crawford County Financial Condition
Cuyahoga
City of Berea
City of Cleveland
City of Lakewood
City of Solon Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
Cuyahoga County District Board of Health
Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority
First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of Governments
Darke
Village of Gettysburg
Erie
Erie County Treasurer’s Office *
Fairfield
Fairfield County Combined General Health District
Greenfield Water and Sewer District
Franklin
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
Franklin County Family and Children First Council
Franklin County Financial Condition *
Franklin County Veteran’s Services Commission
State Board of Psychology
Fulton
Fulton County Financial Condition
Gallia
Gallia County Financial Condition
Hamilton
Anderson Township Park District
Cincinnati City School District
East End Community Heritage School
Hamilton/Clermont Cooperative Association
Highland
City of Greenfield
Highland County Financial Condition *
Huron
Northern Ohio Rural Water
Jefferson
City of Steubenville City of Toronto
Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority Knox: Brown Township
Lake
City of Eastlake
Lorain
City of Sheffield Lake
Lucas
City of Oregon
Lucas County Family and Children Council
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
Toledo Lucas County Port Authority
Mahoning
Mahoning District Board of Health
Marion
Marion County Financial Condition
Salt Rock Township
Medina
Buckeye Local School District
Monroe
Monroe County Financial Condition
Montgomery
Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
Montgomery County Landfill
Muskingum:
South East Area Transit
Noble
Noble County Financial Condition
Perry
Perry County Financial Condition
Southern Perry County Water District
Pickaway
Pickaway County Financial Condition *
Village of Commercial Point
Ross
Ross County Health District
Ross County Park District
Scioto
Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence
and Scioto Counties
Seneca
City of Fostoria
Stark
City of Massillon
City of Louisville
Stark County District Library
Summit
Akron Law Library Association
Trumbull
City of Girard
City of Hubbard
City of Newton Falls
City of Niles
Trumbull County Financial Condition
Western Reserve Port Authority
Tuscarawas
Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District
Union
City of Marysville
Union County Joint Recreation Board
Vinton
Vinton County Financial Condition
Washington
Washington County District Board of Health
Washington County Financial Condition *
Wayne
City of Wooster *
Congress Township
Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority
Wood
City of Bowling Green
You just read:
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 30
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.