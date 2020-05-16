Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, September 30

Adams Adams County Financial Condition Allen Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties Ashland Ashland County Financial Condition Ashtabula Ashtabula County Financial Condition Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Belmont Belmont County Financial Condition City of St. Clairsville Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority Clark Clark County Combined Health District Clark County Financial Condition Clermont Clermont County General Health District Village of Batavia Clinton Clinton County Financial Condition Columbiana Leetonia Community Public Library Crawford City of Crestline Crawford County Financial Condition Cuyahoga City of Berea City of Cleveland City of Lakewood City of Solon Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Cuyahoga County District Board of Health Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority First Suburbs Consortium of Northeast Ohio Council of Governments Darke Village of Gettysburg Erie Erie County Treasurer’s Office * Fairfield Fairfield County Combined General Health District Greenfield Water and Sewer District Franklin Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation Franklin County Family and Children First Council Franklin County Financial Condition * Franklin County Veteran’s Services Commission State Board of Psychology Fulton Fulton County Financial Condition Gallia Gallia County Financial Condition Hamilton Anderson Township Park District Cincinnati City School District East End Community Heritage School Hamilton/Clermont Cooperative Association Highland City of Greenfield Highland County Financial Condition * Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water Jefferson City of Steubenville City of Toronto Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority Knox: Brown Township Lake City of Eastlake Lorain City of Sheffield Lake Lucas City of Oregon Lucas County Family and Children Council Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority Toledo Lucas County Port Authority Mahoning Mahoning District Board of Health Marion Marion County Financial Condition Salt Rock Township Medina Buckeye Local School District Monroe Monroe County Financial Condition Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council Montgomery County Landfill Muskingum: South East Area Transit Noble Noble County Financial Condition Perry Perry County Financial Condition Southern Perry County Water District Pickaway Pickaway County Financial Condition * Village of Commercial Point Ross Ross County Health District Ross County Park District Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties Seneca City of Fostoria Stark City of Massillon City of Louisville Stark County District Library Summit Akron Law Library Association Trumbull City of Girard City of Hubbard City of Newton Falls City of Niles Trumbull County Financial Condition Western Reserve Port Authority Tuscarawas Atwood Regional Water and Sewer District Union City of Marysville Union County Joint Recreation Board Vinton Vinton County Financial Condition Washington Washington County District Board of Health Washington County Financial Condition * Wayne City of Wooster * Congress Township Wayne Metropolitan Housing Authority Wood City of Bowling Green    

