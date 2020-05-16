Taylor Releases Performance Audit of Franklin County Veterans Service Commission

Franklin County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the performance audit of the Franklin County Veterans Service Commission. The report reveals the commission committed numerous violations of the Ohio Open Meetings Act including approving salary increases for its administrative staff without documentation.

“The citizens of Franklin County need to be assured the Veterans Service Commission will no longer make financial decisions behind closed doors,” Taylor said. “Violations of the Ohio Open Meetings Act make it impossible for an organization to be accountable and transparent to the veterans and public they serve.”

Taylor said the report released today is the second audit of the Franklin County Veterans Service Commission and the 102nd performance audit she has issued since taking office as Auditor of State in January 2007.

On January 20, 2010, the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, which appoints the veterans service commissioners, engaged the Auditor of State to conduct a performance audit of the commission. The report shows the commission violated the Ohio Open Meetings Act between 2006 and 2009 by:

Entering into executive session on 39 occasions without stating a valid reason

Making motions and approving financial decisions during executive sessions

Increasing salary for administrative staff without documentation in meeting minutes and tapes

The report also makes 17 recommendations for improving office operations and adherence to the Ohio Meetings Act. The recommendations include:

Properly take, transcribe and approve minutes according to open meetings laws and rules governing executive sessions

Approve adjustments to compensation in public meetings and document rationale in properly recorded meeting minutes and personnel files according to statutory requirements and the Open Meetings Act

Performance audits report on the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations through peer comparisons and benchmarking to industry standards. A performance audit is a valuable tool for agencies seeking to improve operations, identify cost savings and make better use of existing resources.

A copy of the complete audit is available online.

