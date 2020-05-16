Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, October 5

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 5. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Clark Village of Tremont
Darke Village of Arcanum
Defiance Defiance County Landfill
Fairfield Fairfield County Agricultural Society Fairfield Law Library Association
Fayette Jefferson Township
Franklin eTech Ohio Commission Ohio Democratic Party Ohio State School for the Blind Ohio School for the Deaf
Fulton Dover Township
Harrison Harrison Hills City School District
Henry Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District
Highland City of Hillsboro
Huron City of Norwalk
Jefferson Smithfield Township
Lorain Henrietta Township
Mahoning Western Reserve Kindergarten Learning Academy
Muskingum Licking Township
Portage Portage County Regional Planning Commission
Sandusky Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Scioto Southern Ohio Growth Partnership Inc. and Affiliates
Trumbull Hubbard Public Library
Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
Warren Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
Wayne Village of Doylestown
Williams Superior Township
Wood Center Township Northwest Wood Ambulance District Troy Township
   

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

