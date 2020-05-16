Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, October 5
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 5. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Clark
|Village of Tremont
|Darke
|Village of Arcanum
|Defiance
|Defiance County Landfill
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County Agricultural Society Fairfield Law Library Association
|Fayette
|Jefferson Township
|Franklin
|eTech Ohio Commission Ohio Democratic Party Ohio State School for the Blind Ohio School for the Deaf
|Fulton
|Dover Township
|Harrison
|Harrison Hills City School District
|Henry
|Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District
|Highland
|City of Hillsboro
|Huron
|City of Norwalk
|Jefferson
|Smithfield Township
|Lorain
|Henrietta Township
|Mahoning
|Western Reserve Kindergarten Learning Academy
|Muskingum
|Licking Township
|Portage
|Portage County Regional Planning Commission
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Scioto
|Southern Ohio Growth Partnership Inc. and Affiliates
|Trumbull
|Hubbard Public Library
|Tuscarawas
|Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
|Warren
|Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
|Wayne
|Village of Doylestown
|Williams
|Superior Township
|Wood
|Center Township Northwest Wood Ambulance District Troy Township
