Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, October 5

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 5. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Clark Village of Tremont Darke Village of Arcanum Defiance Defiance County Landfill Fairfield Fairfield County Agricultural Society Fairfield Law Library Association Fayette Jefferson Township Franklin eTech Ohio Commission Ohio Democratic Party Ohio State School for the Blind Ohio School for the Deaf Fulton Dover Township Harrison Harrison Hills City School District Henry Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District Highland City of Hillsboro Huron City of Norwalk Jefferson Smithfield Township Lorain Henrietta Township Mahoning Western Reserve Kindergarten Learning Academy Muskingum Licking Township Portage Portage County Regional Planning Commission Sandusky Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau Scioto Southern Ohio Growth Partnership Inc. and Affiliates Trumbull Hubbard Public Library Tuscarawas Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District Warren Deerfield Regional Storm Water District Wayne Village of Doylestown Williams Superior Township Wood Center Township Northwest Wood Ambulance District Troy Township

