Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, October 7

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 7. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Village of Mt. Orab Clark Ohio Association of Community Colleges Clermont Clermont County Public Library Erie City of Huron Highland Union Township Huron Willard City School District* Jefferson Village of Empire Knox Jefferson Township Logan Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District Village of Rushsylvania Lorain South Lorain County Ambulance District Preble National Trail Local School District Summit City of New Franklin Warren Warren County Family and Children First Council

