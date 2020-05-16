Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, October 7
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 7. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Village of Mt. Orab
|Clark
|Ohio Association of Community Colleges
|Clermont
|Clermont County Public Library
|Erie
|City of Huron
|Highland
|Union Township
|Huron
|Willard City School District*
|Jefferson
|Village of Empire
|Knox
|Jefferson Township
|Logan
|Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District Village of Rushsylvania
|Lorain
|South Lorain County Ambulance District
|Preble
|National Trail Local School District
|Summit
|City of New Franklin
|Warren
|Warren County Family and Children First Council
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111