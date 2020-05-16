Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, October 7

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 7. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Village of Mt. Orab
Clark Ohio Association of Community Colleges
Clermont Clermont County Public Library
Erie City of Huron
Highland Union Township
Huron Willard City School District*
Jefferson Village of Empire
Knox Jefferson Township
Logan Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District Village of Rushsylvania
Lorain South Lorain County Ambulance District
Preble National Trail Local School District
Summit City of New Franklin
Warren Warren County Family and Children First Council
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

