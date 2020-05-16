Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Audit Shows Nearly $75,000 Misspent

Huron County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of Willard City School District. The audit shows former food service supervisor Melodie Adelman initiated and approved purchases using two district accounts for items that were not utilized for a school-related purpose.   “Individuals who abuse the public trust must be held accountable for their actions,” Taylor said. “I will continue to work with local officials to ensure that taxpayer money is spent appropriately.”   The audit identifies that over a nine-year period, Adelman charged $14,269 to a district account with a beverage vendor and $58,219 to an account with a food services vendor. There was no evidence that these expenditures were for an appropriate district-related function and Adelman did not reimburse the district for these charges.   Additionally, the audit identified noncompliance issues related to over reporting for the federal school lunch and breakfast programs.   A full copy of the audit is available online.  

