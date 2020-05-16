Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, October 12
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 12. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|Village of Roaming Shores
|Brown
|Village of Russellville
|Columbiana
|Wellsville Carnegie Public Library
|Coshocton
|Coshocton Law Library
|Defiance
|Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Noble Township-City of Defiance Joint Economic Development District
|Delaware
|Delaware County Port Authority
|Franklin
|Ohio Arts Council Ohio Department of Youth Services
|Hocking
|Hocking County Family and Children First Council Hocking County Law Library Association
|Huron
|Bellevue Public Library
|Jefferson
|Highland Union Cemetery
|Licking
|Granville Township
|Lorain
|City of Amherst
|Lucas
|Spencer Township
|Mahoning
|Reuben McMillan Free Library Association
|Marion
|Village of Waldo
|Montgomery
|City of Dayton Sinclair Community College Foundation
|Morgan
|Bishopville Water District
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Visitors Bureau
|Preble
|Preble County Family and Children First Council
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Regional Airport Authority
|Shelby
|Village of Russia
|Stark
|Village of Limaville
|Summit
|Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology Romig Road Community School
