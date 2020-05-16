Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, October 12

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 12. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula Village of Roaming Shores
Brown Village of Russellville
Columbiana Wellsville Carnegie Public Library
Coshocton Coshocton Law Library
Defiance Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Noble Township-City of Defiance Joint Economic Development District
Delaware Delaware County Port Authority
Franklin Ohio Arts Council Ohio Department of Youth Services
Hocking Hocking County Family and Children First Council Hocking County Law Library Association
Huron Bellevue Public Library
Jefferson Highland Union Cemetery
Licking Granville Township
Lorain City of Amherst
Lucas Spencer Township
Mahoning Reuben McMillan Free Library Association
Marion Village of Waldo
Montgomery City of Dayton Sinclair Community College Foundation
Morgan Bishopville Water District
Ottawa Ottawa County Visitors Bureau
Preble Preble County Family and Children First Council
Sandusky Sandusky Regional Airport Authority
Shelby Village of Russia
Stark Village of Limaville
Summit Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology Romig Road Community School
   

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

