Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, October 12

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, October 12. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

Ashtabula Village of Roaming Shores Brown Village of Russellville Columbiana Wellsville Carnegie Public Library Coshocton Coshocton Law Library Defiance Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Noble Township-City of Defiance Joint Economic Development District Delaware Delaware County Port Authority Franklin Ohio Arts Council Ohio Department of Youth Services Hocking Hocking County Family and Children First Council Hocking County Law Library Association Huron Bellevue Public Library Jefferson Highland Union Cemetery Licking Granville Township Lorain City of Amherst Lucas Spencer Township Mahoning Reuben McMillan Free Library Association Marion Village of Waldo Montgomery City of Dayton Sinclair Community College Foundation Morgan Bishopville Water District Ottawa Ottawa County Visitors Bureau Preble Preble County Family and Children First Council Sandusky Sandusky Regional Airport Authority Shelby Village of Russia Stark Village of Limaville Summit Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology Romig Road Community School

