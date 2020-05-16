Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, October 14

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 14. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Village of Harrod *
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority
Columbiana Columbiana County Law Library Association
Crawford Crawford County Landfill
Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland * Parma City School District Village of Valley View
Darke Neave Township Village of Ansonia Village of Castine
Defiance Washington Township
Fayette City of Washington Court House Wayne Township
Franklin Alliance for High Quality Education Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Oaks Human Capital Management (HCM) & Financials (FIN) Warrant Writing and EFT Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
Fulton Fulton Regional Airport Authority
Greene Fairborn Digital Academy Community School
Harrison Washington Township
Henry Community Improvement Corporation Of Henry County, Ohio, Inc. Henry County Southern Joint Ambulance District
Hocking Hocking Hills Tourism Association
Huron Huron Law Library Association Norwalk Township Willard Memorial Library
Jackson Coal Township
Jefferson Community Improvement Corporation of the Steubenville, Ohio Area
Lake Village of Lakeline
Lawrence Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District
Licking Granville Exempted Village School District Southwest Licking Local School District
Logan Greenwood Union Cemetery * Village of West Mansfield
Lucas City of Sylvania City of Toledo Richfield Township Toledo Law Association
Mahoning Boardman Township Park District City of Struthers
Medina City of Medina Woodlawn Union Cemetery
Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
Mercer Dublin Township Village of St. Henry
Morrow Chester Township
Ottawa Village of Oak Harbor
Pickaway City of Circleville
Pike Seal Township
Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority
Putnam Greensburg Township
Ross Colerain Township Paint Township
Sandusky City of Fremont
Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina and Portage Counties
Trumbull Northeast Ohio Management Information Network
Wayne Tri-County Computer Services Association
Wood Northwest Regional Library System Northern Wood County Port Authority Rossford Transportation Improvement District

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Julia Debes Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

