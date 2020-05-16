Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, October 14

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 14. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Village of Harrod * Ashtabula Ashtabula County Airport Authority Columbiana Columbiana County Law Library Association Crawford Crawford County Landfill Cuyahoga Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland * Parma City School District Village of Valley View Darke Neave Township Village of Ansonia Village of Castine Defiance Washington Township Fayette City of Washington Court House Wayne Township Franklin Alliance for High Quality Education Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Oaks Human Capital Management (HCM) & Financials (FIN) Warrant Writing and EFT Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Fulton Fulton Regional Airport Authority Greene Fairborn Digital Academy Community School Harrison Washington Township Henry Community Improvement Corporation Of Henry County, Ohio, Inc. Henry County Southern Joint Ambulance District Hocking Hocking Hills Tourism Association Huron Huron Law Library Association Norwalk Township Willard Memorial Library Jackson Coal Township Jefferson Community Improvement Corporation of the Steubenville, Ohio Area Lake Village of Lakeline Lawrence Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District Licking Granville Exempted Village School District Southwest Licking Local School District Logan Greenwood Union Cemetery * Village of West Mansfield Lucas City of Sylvania City of Toledo Richfield Township Toledo Law Association Mahoning Boardman Township Park District City of Struthers Medina City of Medina Woodlawn Union Cemetery Meigs Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District Mercer Dublin Township Village of St. Henry Morrow Chester Township Ottawa Village of Oak Harbor Pickaway City of Circleville Pike Seal Township Portage Portage County Regional Airport Authority Putnam Greensburg Township Ross Colerain Township Paint Township Sandusky City of Fremont Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina and Portage Counties Trumbull Northeast Ohio Management Information Network Wayne Tri-County Computer Services Association Wood Northwest Regional Library System Northern Wood County Port Authority Rossford Transportation Improvement District

