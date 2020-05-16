Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, October 14
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, October 14. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Village of Harrod *
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Airport Authority
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Law Library Association
|Crawford
|Crawford County Landfill
|Cuyahoga
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland * Parma City School District Village of Valley View
|Darke
|Neave Township Village of Ansonia Village of Castine
|Defiance
|Washington Township
|Fayette
|City of Washington Court House Wayne Township
|Franklin
|Alliance for High Quality Education Buckeye Tobacco Settlement Financing Authority of Ohio Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Oaks Human Capital Management (HCM) & Financials (FIN) Warrant Writing and EFT Ohio Air Quality Development Authority Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
|Fulton
|Fulton Regional Airport Authority
|Greene
|Fairborn Digital Academy Community School
|Harrison
|Washington Township
|Henry
|Community Improvement Corporation Of Henry County, Ohio, Inc. Henry County Southern Joint Ambulance District
|Hocking
|Hocking Hills Tourism Association
|Huron
|Huron Law Library Association Norwalk Township Willard Memorial Library
|Jackson
|Coal Township
|Jefferson
|Community Improvement Corporation of the Steubenville, Ohio Area
|Lake
|Village of Lakeline
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District
|Licking
|Granville Exempted Village School District Southwest Licking Local School District
|Logan
|Greenwood Union Cemetery * Village of West Mansfield
|Lucas
|City of Sylvania City of Toledo Richfield Township Toledo Law Association
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township Park District City of Struthers
|Medina
|City of Medina Woodlawn Union Cemetery
|Meigs
|Tuppers Plains Regional Sewer District
|Mercer
|Dublin Township Village of St. Henry
|Morrow
|Chester Township
|Ottawa
|Village of Oak Harbor
|Pickaway
|City of Circleville
|Pike
|Seal Township
|Portage
|Portage County Regional Airport Authority
|Putnam
|Greensburg Township
|Ross
|Colerain Township Paint Township
|Sandusky
|City of Fremont
|Summit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Summit, Medina and Portage Counties
|Trumbull
|Northeast Ohio Management Information Network
|Wayne
|Tri-County Computer Services Association
|Wood
|Northwest Regional Library System Northern Wood County Port Authority Rossford Transportation Improvement District
