Taylor Declares Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area “Unauditable”

Lucas County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today declared the Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area “unauditable” for fiscal year 2009. An unauditable designation means that records and documents necessary to conduct a routine financial audit are missing, incomplete or inaccurate. “Metro Park officials must provide financial records in a timely manner,” Taylor said. “The failure to do so delays the audit process and can increase the potential of misspending or theft of public funds.” In a letter sent to park officials on September 28, 2010, Taylor indicates that her office was unable to obtain the district’s 2009 GAAP financial statements and related supplementary materials that are necessary to perform an audit. GAAP financial statements are fiscal reports prepared in conformity with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Taylor said the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) section is available, if needed, to assist metro park officials in correcting these deficiencies. The letter also states that the Auditor of State reserves the right to pursue legal action if Metro Park officials fail to provide financial records and other information necessary to complete the audit. The Metro Park District will remain unauditable until all financial documents are obtained and the final audit report is released publicly.

