Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 16
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Adams County Law Library Association Liberty Township
|Allen
|Village of Bluffton
|Ashtabula
|Morgan Township
|Brown
|Village of Higginsport *
|Carroll
|Brown Township
|Clermont
|Village of Newtonsville
|Crawford
|Auburn Township
|Defiance
|Village of Sherwood
|Delaware
|Delaware County Law Library Association
|Erie
|City of Vermilion *
|Franklin
|Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio House of Representatives * Ohio Statewide Independent Living Council
|Geauga
|Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District Village of South Russell
|Hamilton
|Crosby Township Hamilton County Financial Condition * North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation
|Harrison
|Germano Water and Sewer District
|Highland
|Washington Township
|Jefferson
|OME-RESA Health Benefits Consortium
|Knox
|Clinton Water and Sewer District
|Lawrence
|Village of Coal Grove
|Licking
|Licking County Law Library Association *
|Madison
|Village of South Solon
|Mahoning
|Village of Sebring
|Marion
|Prospect Township Park District
|Meigs
|Salisbury Township
|Mercer
|Marion Local School District Parkway Local School District
|Morgan
|Manchester Township
|Ottawa
|Middle Bass Local School District Put-In-Bay Township *
|Perry
|Village of Shawnee Village of Somerset
|Preble
|Monroe Township
|Scioto
|Nile Township Union Township
|Trumbull
|City of Warren
|Vinton
|Richland Township
|Wood
|Village of Portage *
|Wyandot
|Village of Carey
