Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 16

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Law Library Association Liberty Township Allen Village of Bluffton Ashtabula Morgan Township Brown Village of Higginsport * Carroll Brown Township Clermont Village of Newtonsville Crawford Auburn Township Defiance Village of Sherwood Delaware Delaware County Law Library Association Erie City of Vermilion * Franklin Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio House of Representatives * Ohio Statewide Independent Living Council Geauga Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District Village of South Russell Hamilton Crosby Township Hamilton County Financial Condition * North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation Harrison Germano Water and Sewer District Highland Washington Township Jefferson OME-RESA Health Benefits Consortium Knox Clinton Water and Sewer District Lawrence Village of Coal Grove Licking Licking County Law Library Association * Madison Village of South Solon Mahoning Village of Sebring Marion Prospect Township Park District Meigs Salisbury Township Mercer Marion Local School District Parkway Local School District Morgan Manchester Township Ottawa Middle Bass Local School District Put-In-Bay Township * Perry Village of Shawnee Village of Somerset Preble Monroe Township Scioto Nile Township Union Township Trumbull City of Warren Vinton Richland Township Wood Village of Portage * Wyandot Village of Carey

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111