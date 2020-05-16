Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 16

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Adams County Law Library Association Liberty Township
Allen Village of Bluffton
Ashtabula Morgan Township
Brown Village of Higginsport *
Carroll Brown Township
Clermont Village of Newtonsville
Crawford Auburn Township
Defiance Village of Sherwood
Delaware Delaware County Law Library Association
Erie City of Vermilion *
Franklin Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio House of Representatives * Ohio Statewide Independent Living Council
Geauga Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management District Village of South Russell
Hamilton Crosby Township Hamilton County Financial Condition * North College Hill Community Improvement Corporation
Harrison Germano Water and Sewer District
Highland Washington Township
Jefferson OME-RESA Health Benefits Consortium
Knox Clinton Water and Sewer District
Lawrence Village of Coal Grove
Licking Licking County Law Library Association *
Madison Village of South Solon
Mahoning Village of Sebring
Marion Prospect Township Park District
Meigs Salisbury Township
Mercer Marion Local School District Parkway Local School District
Morgan Manchester Township
Ottawa Middle Bass Local School District Put-In-Bay Township *
Perry Village of Shawnee Village of Somerset
Preble Monroe Township
Scioto Nile Township Union Township
Trumbull City of Warren
Vinton Richland Township
Wood Village of Portage *
Wyandot Village of Carey

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

