Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, November 4

Ashland County Community Academy
Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio
Clearcreek Fire District
Jackson Township
Ashtabula
Jefferson Area Local School District
Northwest Ambulance District
Athens
Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio
Belmont
City of Martins Ferry *
Brown
Village of Aberdeen
Butler
Village of New Miami *
Champaign: Village of North Lewisburg
Clark
Village of North Hampton
Clermont
Clermont Northeastern Local School District
Village of Williamsburg
Coshocton
Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Coshocton Port Authority *
Crawford
Cranberry Township
Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Vernon Township
Village of Chatfield
Darke
Butler Township
Mississinawa Township
Versailles Exempted Village School District
Defiance
Maumee Valley Planning Organization
Erie
Sand Hill Township Cemetery
Fairfield
Village of Amanda
Village of Carroll
Village of West Rushville
Violet Township
Fayette
Community Improvement Corporation of Washington
Franklin
County Risk Sharing Authority, Inc.
State Library of Ohio
Village of Urbancrest
Fulton
City of Wauseon
Gallia
Walnut Township
Geauga
Auburn Township
Geauga County Law Library Association
Guernsey
Guernsey County Financial Condition
Madison Township
Hamilton
Anderson Township
City of St. Bernard
Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy
Millcreek Valley Conservatory District
P.A.C.E. High School
Hardin
Blanchard Township
Upper Scioto Valley Local School District *
Village of Mount Victory
Harrison
Monroe Township
Highland
Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation
Hocking
Green Township
Holmes
Richland Township
Huron
Village of Wakeman
Jefferson
Eastern Ohio Correction Center
Wells Township
Knox
Butler Township
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
Lawrence
Decatur Township
Licking
Licking Township
Village of Granville
Village of Hartford *
Lorain
Avon Lake Public Library
Lorain County Law Library Association
Lucas
Harding Township
Lucas County Financial Condition
Springfield Township
Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District
Madison
Madison Emergency Medical District
Mahoning
Ellsworth Township
Mahoning County Agricultural Society
Marion
Village of Prospect
Waldo Township Park District
Meigs
Chester Township
Mercer
Village of Montezuma
Miami
Piqua Improvement Corporation
Monroe
Monroe Airport Authority
Switzerland of Ohio Water District
Montgomery
City of Dayton
City of Huber Heights
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
Miami Valley Risk Management Association
Village of Phillipsburg
Morrow
Glendale Union Cemetery
Lincoln Township
North Bloomfield Township
Ottawa
Put-in-Bay Local School District
Put-In-Bay Township Port Authority
Village of Genoa
Perry
Village of Glenford
Pickaway
Pickaway County Visitors Bureau
Preble
College Corner Local School District
Preble Shawnee Local School District
Portage
Community Emergency Medical Service District
Rootstown Township
Village of Brady Lake
Putnam
Village of Leipsic
Richland
Jefferson Township
Ross
Liberty Township
Scioto
Clay Township
Harrison Township
Madison Township
Morgan Township
Vernon Township
Shelby
West Central Ohio Network
Stark
Stark County Law Library Association
Tuscarawas Township
Village of Magnolia
Village of Minerva
Summit
City of Fairlawn
Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library
Twinsburg Public Library
Village of Richfield
Trumbull
Champion Township
Gustavus Township
Tuscarawas
Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority
Washington Township
Wayne Township
Union
Village of Magnetic Springs
Van Wert
Lincolnview Local School District
Vinton
Elk Township
Washington
Muskingum Township
Village of Lowell
Washington County Public Library
Washington County Family and Children First Council
Wayne
Franklin Township
Plain Township
Village of Apple Creek
Williams
Bryan City School District
Northwest Water District
Wood
City of Northwood
Village of Millbury
Village of Walbridge
Village of Wayne
Wyandot
Wyandot County Financial Condition
Wyandot Law Library Association
