Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, November 4

Adams Jefferson Township Village of Peebles Ashland Ashland County Community Academy Community Improvement Corporation of Ashland, Ohio Clearcreek Fire District Jackson Township Ashtabula Jefferson Area Local School District Northwest Ambulance District Athens Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau Corrections Commission of Southeastern Ohio Belmont City of Martins Ferry * Brown Village of Aberdeen Butler Village of New Miami * Champaign: Village of North Lewisburg Clark Village of North Hampton Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District Village of Williamsburg Coshocton Coshocton County Convention and Visitors Bureau Coshocton Port Authority * Crawford Cranberry Township Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority Vernon Township Village of Chatfield Darke Butler Township Mississinawa Township Versailles Exempted Village School District Defiance Maumee Valley Planning Organization Erie Sand Hill Township Cemetery Fairfield Village of Amanda Village of Carroll Village of West Rushville Violet Township Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Franklin County Risk Sharing Authority, Inc. State Library of Ohio Village of Urbancrest Fulton City of Wauseon Gallia Walnut Township Geauga Auburn Township Geauga County Law Library Association Guernsey Guernsey County Financial Condition Madison Township Hamilton Anderson Township City of St. Bernard Greater Cincinnati Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Hamilton County Mathematics and Science Academy Millcreek Valley Conservatory District P.A.C.E. High School Hardin Blanchard Township Upper Scioto Valley Local School District * Village of Mount Victory Harrison Monroe Township Highland Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation Hocking Green Township Holmes Richland Township Huron Village of Wakeman Jefferson Eastern Ohio Correction Center Wells Township Knox Butler Township Mid East Ohio Regional Council Lawrence Decatur Township Licking Licking Township Village of Granville Village of Hartford * Lorain Avon Lake Public Library Lorain County Law Library Association Lucas Harding Township Lucas County Financial Condition Springfield Township Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District Madison Madison Emergency Medical District Mahoning Ellsworth Township Mahoning County Agricultural Society Marion Village of Prospect Waldo Township Park District Meigs Chester Township Mercer Village of Montezuma Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation Monroe Monroe Airport Authority Switzerland of Ohio Water District Montgomery City of Dayton City of Huber Heights Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority Miami Valley Risk Management Association Village of Phillipsburg Morrow Glendale Union Cemetery Lincoln Township North Bloomfield Township Ottawa Put-in-Bay Local School District Put-In-Bay Township Port Authority Village of Genoa Perry Village of Glenford Pickaway Pickaway County Visitors Bureau Preble College Corner Local School District Preble Shawnee Local School District Portage Community Emergency Medical Service District Rootstown Township Village of Brady Lake Putnam Village of Leipsic Richland Jefferson Township Ross Liberty Township Scioto Clay Township Harrison Township Madison Township Morgan Township Vernon Township Shelby West Central Ohio Network Stark Stark County Law Library Association Tuscarawas Township Village of Magnolia Village of Minerva Summit City of Fairlawn Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library Twinsburg Public Library Village of Richfield Trumbull Champion Township Gustavus Township Tuscarawas Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority Washington Township Wayne Township Union Village of Magnetic Springs Van Wert Lincolnview Local School District Vinton Elk Township Washington Muskingum Township Village of Lowell Washington County Public Library Washington County Family and Children First Council Wayne Franklin Township Plain Township Village of Apple Creek Williams Bryan City School District Northwest Water District Wood City of Northwood Village of Millbury Village of Walbridge Village of Wayne Wyandot Wyandot County Financial Condition Wyandot Law Library Association

