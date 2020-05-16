Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 9
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 9. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|West Central Learning Academy II
|Ashtabula
|Village of Andover
|Belmont
|Village of Barnesville
|Clark
|German Township
|Crawford
|Crawford Law Library Association Liberty Township
|Defiance
|Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
|Erie
|Library Association of Sandusky Sandusky Bay Law Library Association
|Geauga
|Ledgemont Local School District
|Greene
|Beaver Township
|Guernsey
|Village of Old Washington
|Hamilton
|Ab Miree Fundamental Academy* Cincinnati Academy of Excellence* City of Springdale
|Jefferson
|Warren Township
|Lake
|Perry Joint Fire District
|Lawrence
|City of Ironton
|Licking
|Liberty Township
|Madison
|City of London Madison County Agricultural Society
|Mahoning
|Village of Poland Youngstown City School District
|Marion
|Marion County Law Library*
|Mercer
|Coldwater Exempted Village School District
|Morrow
|Village of Marengo
|Perry
|Perry County General Health District
|Portage
|Hiram Township
|Ross
|Village of Bainbridge
|Scioto
|Brush Creek Township Green Township Jefferson Township
|Seneca
|Village of Bettsville
|Stark
|Jackson Local School District Pike Township
|Summit
|Hudson Library and Historical Society Phoenix Village Academy Primary 1
|Trumbull
|Fowler Township Girard Free Library Association Hartford Township
|Van Wert
|Family and Children First Council
|Vinton
|Village of Hamden
|Warren
|Little Miami Local School District Warren County Educational Service Center
|Wayne
|Northwestern Local School District
|Wood
|Village of Bloomdale
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111