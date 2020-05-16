Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 9

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 9. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen West Central Learning Academy II Ashtabula Village of Andover Belmont Village of Barnesville Clark German Township Crawford Crawford Law Library Association Liberty Township Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council Erie Library Association of Sandusky Sandusky Bay Law Library Association Geauga Ledgemont Local School District Greene Beaver Township Guernsey Village of Old Washington Hamilton Ab Miree Fundamental Academy* Cincinnati Academy of Excellence* City of Springdale Jefferson Warren Township Lake Perry Joint Fire District Lawrence City of Ironton Licking Liberty Township Madison City of London Madison County Agricultural Society Mahoning Village of Poland Youngstown City School District Marion Marion County Law Library* Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District Morrow Village of Marengo Perry Perry County General Health District Portage Hiram Township Ross Village of Bainbridge Scioto Brush Creek Township Green Township Jefferson Township Seneca Village of Bettsville Stark Jackson Local School District Pike Township Summit Hudson Library and Historical Society Phoenix Village Academy Primary 1 Trumbull Fowler Township Girard Free Library Association Hartford Township Van Wert Family and Children First Council Vinton Village of Hamden Warren Little Miami Local School District Warren County Educational Service Center Wayne Northwestern Local School District Wood Village of Bloomdale

