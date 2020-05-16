Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 9

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 9. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen West Central Learning Academy II
Ashtabula Village of Andover
Belmont Village of Barnesville
Clark German Township
Crawford Crawford Law Library Association Liberty Township
Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
Erie Library Association of Sandusky Sandusky Bay Law Library Association
Geauga Ledgemont Local School District
Greene Beaver Township
Guernsey Village of Old Washington
Hamilton Ab Miree Fundamental Academy* Cincinnati Academy of Excellence* City of Springdale
Jefferson Warren Township
Lake Perry Joint Fire District
Lawrence City of Ironton
Licking Liberty Township
Madison City of London Madison County Agricultural Society
Mahoning Village of Poland Youngstown City School District
Marion Marion County Law Library*
Mercer Coldwater Exempted Village School District
Morrow Village of Marengo
Perry Perry County General Health District
Portage Hiram Township
Ross Village of Bainbridge
Scioto Brush Creek Township Green Township Jefferson Township
Seneca Village of Bettsville
Stark Jackson Local School District Pike Township
Summit Hudson Library and Historical Society Phoenix Village Academy Primary 1
Trumbull Fowler Township Girard Free Library Association Hartford Township
Van Wert Family and Children First Council
Vinton Village of Hamden
Warren Little Miami Local School District Warren County Educational Service Center
Wayne Northwestern Local School District
Wood Village of Bloomdale

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

