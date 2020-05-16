Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, November 18

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 18. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Winchester Community Fire District Allen Perry Local School District Athens City of Nelsonville Crawford Crawford Park District Defiance Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County Delaware Brown Township Fayette Village of Jeffersonville Franklin Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio Treasurer of State Revenue Bonds Fulton Village of Lyons Gallia Village of Cheshire Guernsey Monroe Township Hardin Village of Dunkirk Highland Highland County Regional Airport Authority Huron Huron County Financial Condition Knox Village of Centerburg Lucas Village of Ottawa Hills Monroe Summit Township Montgomery Monday Community Correctional Institution Morgan Morgan County District Board of Health Ottawa Salem Township Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District Stark Village of Waynesburg Summit City of Twinsburg Village of Mogadore Williams Millcreek-West Unity Local School District

