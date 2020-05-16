Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, November 18

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 18. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams Winchester Community Fire District
Allen Perry Local School District
Athens City of Nelsonville
Crawford Crawford Park District
Defiance Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County
Delaware Brown Township
Fayette Village of Jeffersonville
Franklin Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio Treasurer of State Revenue Bonds
Fulton Village of Lyons
Gallia Village of Cheshire
Guernsey Monroe Township
Hardin Village of Dunkirk
Highland Highland County Regional Airport Authority
Huron Huron County Financial Condition
Knox Village of Centerburg
Lucas Village of Ottawa Hills
Monroe Summit Township
Montgomery Monday Community Correctional Institution
Morgan Morgan County District Board of Health
Ottawa Salem Township
Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District
Stark Village of Waynesburg
Summit City of Twinsburg Village of Mogadore
Williams Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
   

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

