Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, November 18
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 18. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams
|Winchester Community Fire District
|Allen
|Perry Local School District
|Athens
|City of Nelsonville
|Crawford
|Crawford Park District
|Defiance
|Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County
|Delaware
|Brown Township
|Fayette
|Village of Jeffersonville
|Franklin
|Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio Treasurer of State Revenue Bonds
|Fulton
|Village of Lyons
|Gallia
|Village of Cheshire
|Guernsey
|Monroe Township
|Hardin
|Village of Dunkirk
|Highland
|Highland County Regional Airport Authority
|Huron
|Huron County Financial Condition
|Knox
|Village of Centerburg
|Lucas
|Village of Ottawa Hills
|Monroe
|Summit Township
|Montgomery
|Monday Community Correctional Institution
|Morgan
|Morgan County District Board of Health
|Ottawa
|Salem Township
|Paulding
|Paulding Exempted Village School District
|Stark
|Village of Waynesburg
|Summit
|City of Twinsburg Village of Mogadore
|Williams
|Millcreek-West Unity Local School District
