Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 23

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Butler Butler County Port Authority
Clermont Clermont County Law Library Association*
Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission
Crawford Crawford County Family and Children First Council
Franklin Ohio Building Authority Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services
Guernsey Millwood Township
Hamilton Three Rivers Local School District
Hardin Hale Township
Harrison Harrison County Financial Condition Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority
Highland Highland County Joint Township Hospital District
Jackson Jackson Township Liberty Township
Miami Bradford Exempted Village School District
Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association*
Ottawa North Bass Local School District Portage Joint Fire District
Preble Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Sandusky City of Clyde
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Stark Stark County Financial Condition
Tuscarawas Village of Gnadenhutten
Vinton Village of McArthur
   

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

