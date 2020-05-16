Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 23
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Butler
|Butler County Port Authority
|Clermont
|Clermont County Law Library Association*
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission
|Crawford
|Crawford County Family and Children First Council
|Franklin
|Ohio Building Authority Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services
|Guernsey
|Millwood Township
|Hamilton
|Three Rivers Local School District
|Hardin
|Hale Township
|Harrison
|Harrison County Financial Condition Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Highland
|Highland County Joint Township Hospital District
|Jackson
|Jackson Township Liberty Township
|Miami
|Bradford Exempted Village School District
|Morrow
|Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association*
|Ottawa
|North Bass Local School District Portage Joint Fire District
|Preble
|Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Sandusky
|City of Clyde
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Stark
|Stark County Financial Condition
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Gnadenhutten
|Vinton
|Village of McArthur
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111