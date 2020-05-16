Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 23

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority Butler Butler County Port Authority Clermont Clermont County Law Library Association* Coshocton Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission Crawford Crawford County Family and Children First Council Franklin Ohio Building Authority Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services Guernsey Millwood Township Hamilton Three Rivers Local School District Hardin Hale Township Harrison Harrison County Financial Condition Harrison Metropolitan Housing Authority Highland Highland County Joint Township Hospital District Jackson Jackson Township Liberty Township Miami Bradford Exempted Village School District Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association* Ottawa North Bass Local School District Portage Joint Fire District Preble Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority Sandusky City of Clyde Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority Stark Stark County Financial Condition Tuscarawas Village of Gnadenhutten Vinton Village of McArthur

