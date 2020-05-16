Taylor Investigation Identifies More Than $80,000 Misspent in Morrow County

Morrow County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the special audit investigation of the Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association, identifying $82,590 in findings for recovery against Robert Moore for unsupported payments for various accounting and tax-related services.

“Auditors and investigators in my office worked directly with association management to identify the inappropriate expenditures,” Taylor said. “I encourage the association to follow the recommendations outlined in this report to reduce their risk of future fraud and abuse.”

The Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association paid Moore to help with the association’s 2001 IRS tax return and to assist the former 911 supervisor/treasurer compile quarterly financial reports. However, there was no documentation which showed that the services had been provided.

In addition to the finding for recovery, the audit identified a potential conflict of interest due to commissions received by former 911 supervisor/treasurer Rick Weaver. Weaver received commissions from the Gordon Flesch Company, where he was also employed, for transactions he processed as the association’s treasurer. This issue has been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

A copy of the complete audit is available online.

###

