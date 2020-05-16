Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 2
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 2. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
|Crawford
|City of Galion
|Cuyahoga
|City of Independence City of Pepper Pike City of Richmond Heights * Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Village of Glenwillow Westshore Council of Governments
|Franklin
|Hilliard City School District State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
|Harrison
|Harrison County Law Library Association
|Jefferson
|Saline Township *
|Ross
|South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center
|Summit
|Springfield Local School District
|Stark
|Canton Township
