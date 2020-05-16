Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 2

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 2. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Crawford City of Galion Cuyahoga City of Independence City of Pepper Pike City of Richmond Heights * Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Village of Glenwillow Westshore Council of Governments Franklin Hilliard City School District State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds Harrison Harrison County Law Library Association Jefferson Saline Township * Ross South Central Ohio Regional Juvenile Detention Center Summit Springfield Local School District Stark Canton Township

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111