Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 30

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 30. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority Lima City School District Athens Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center Auglaize St. Marys City School District Belmont Martins Ferry Park District Coshocton Coshocton County Financial Condition Defiance Defiance Law Library Association Regional Port Authority of Northwest Ohio Fairfield Lancaster City School District Lancaster Fairfield Community School Franklin Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio Tuition Trust Authority Worthington City School District Gallia Village of Crown City Greene Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority Hamilton King Academy Knox Pleasant Township Village of Fredericktown Lawrence Lawrence County Financial Condition Miami Newton Local School District Montgomery Five Rivers Metroparks Montgomery County Financial Condition Pike Pike County Financial Condition Village of Piketon Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board Sandusky Village of Gibsonburg Scioto Village of South Webster Wayne Wayne County Law Library

