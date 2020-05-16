Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 30

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 30. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority Lima City School District
Athens Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
Auglaize St. Marys City School District
Belmont Martins Ferry Park District
Coshocton Coshocton County Financial Condition
Defiance Defiance Law Library Association Regional Port Authority of Northwest Ohio
Fairfield Lancaster City School District Lancaster Fairfield Community School
Franklin Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio Tuition Trust Authority Worthington City School District
Gallia Village of Crown City
Greene Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hamilton King Academy
Knox Pleasant Township Village of Fredericktown
Lawrence Lawrence County Financial Condition
Miami Newton Local School District
Montgomery Five Rivers Metroparks Montgomery County Financial Condition
Pike Pike County Financial Condition Village of Piketon
Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
Sandusky Village of Gibsonburg
Scioto Village of South Webster
Wayne Wayne County Law Library
   

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

