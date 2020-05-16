Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, November 30
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 30. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Allen County Regional Transit Authority Lima City School District
|Athens
|Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
|Auglaize
|St. Marys City School District
|Belmont
|Martins Ferry Park District
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Financial Condition
|Defiance
|Defiance Law Library Association Regional Port Authority of Northwest Ohio
|Fairfield
|Lancaster City School District Lancaster Fairfield Community School
|Franklin
|Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Housing Finance Agency Ohio Tuition Trust Authority Worthington City School District
|Gallia
|Village of Crown City
|Greene
|Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hamilton
|King Academy
|Knox
|Pleasant Township Village of Fredericktown
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Financial Condition
|Miami
|Newton Local School District
|Montgomery
|Five Rivers Metroparks Montgomery County Financial Condition
|Pike
|Pike County Financial Condition Village of Piketon
|Richland
|Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
|Sandusky
|Village of Gibsonburg
|Scioto
|Village of South Webster
|Wayne
|Wayne County Law Library
Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111