Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 7
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 7. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online
|Adams
|Village of Rome
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
|Athens
|Village of Brookside
|Brown
|Brown County Law Library Association
|Champaign
|West-Liberty Salem Local School District
|Clinton
|Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District
|Darke
|Franklin Monroe Local School District
|Franklin
|Accountancy Board of Ohio Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel Ohio Historical Society and Affiliate Transportation Research Center, Inc.
|Fulton
|CANWO
|Greene
|Central State University Foundation and Subsidiaries
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County District Public Library Western Guernsey Regional Water District
|Highland
|Southern State Community College
|Jefferson
|Village of Wintersville
|Lawrence
|Village of South Point
|Marion
|Marion Township
|Medina
|Highland Local School District
|Mercer
|Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
|Miami
|The Edison Foundation, Inc.
|Montgomery
|Dayton Technology Design High School Jefferson Township
|Morgan
|Morgan County Financial Condition
|Ottawa
|Village of Marblehead
|Pickaway
|Harrison Township Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
|Portage
|Brimfield Township Village of Windham *
|Putnam
|Ottoville Local School District
|Scioto
|Scioto County Financial Condition
|Stark
|Massillon Public Library
|Summit
|Revere Local School District
|Trumbull
|Braceville Township Trumbull County Agricultural Society Trumbull County Metroparks District
|Van Wert
|Village of Convoy
|Warren
|Warren County Virtual Community School
|Williams
|North Central Local School District
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University Foundation. Inc. and Subsidiary
