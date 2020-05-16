Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 7

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 7. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online

Adams Village of Rome Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Athens Village of Brookside Brown Brown County Law Library Association Champaign West-Liberty Salem Local School District Clinton Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District Darke Franklin Monroe Local School District Franklin Accountancy Board of Ohio Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel Ohio Historical Society and Affiliate Transportation Research Center, Inc. Fulton CANWO Greene Central State University Foundation and Subsidiaries Guernsey Guernsey County District Public Library Western Guernsey Regional Water District Highland Southern State Community College Jefferson Village of Wintersville Lawrence Village of South Point Marion Marion Township Medina Highland Local School District Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board Miami The Edison Foundation, Inc. Montgomery Dayton Technology Design High School Jefferson Township Morgan Morgan County Financial Condition Ottawa Village of Marblehead Pickaway Harrison Township Pickaway County Family and Children First Council Portage Brimfield Township Village of Windham * Putnam Ottoville Local School District Scioto Scioto County Financial Condition Stark Massillon Public Library Summit Revere Local School District Trumbull Braceville Township Trumbull County Agricultural Society Trumbull County Metroparks District Van Wert Village of Convoy Warren Warren County Virtual Community School Williams North Central Local School District Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation. Inc. and Subsidiary

