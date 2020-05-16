Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 7

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 7. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online

Adams Village of Rome
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
Athens Village of Brookside
Brown Brown County Law Library Association
Champaign West-Liberty Salem Local School District
Clinton Clinton-Warren Joint Fire and Rescue District
Darke Franklin Monroe Local School District
Franklin Accountancy Board of Ohio Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel Ohio Historical Society and Affiliate Transportation Research Center, Inc.
Fulton CANWO
Greene Central State University Foundation and Subsidiaries
Guernsey Guernsey County District Public Library Western Guernsey Regional Water District
Highland Southern State Community College
Jefferson Village of Wintersville
Lawrence Village of South Point
Marion Marion Township
Medina Highland Local School District
Mercer Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
Miami The Edison Foundation, Inc.
Montgomery Dayton Technology Design High School Jefferson Township
Morgan Morgan County Financial Condition
Ottawa Village of Marblehead
Pickaway Harrison Township Pickaway County Family and Children First Council
Portage Brimfield Township Village of Windham *
Putnam Ottoville Local School District
Scioto Scioto County Financial Condition
Stark Massillon Public Library
Summit Revere Local School District
Trumbull Braceville Township Trumbull County Agricultural Society Trumbull County Metroparks District
Van Wert Village of Convoy
Warren Warren County Virtual Community School
Williams North Central Local School District
Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation. Inc. and Subsidiary
 
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

