Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 9

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 9. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland County Financial Condition
Athens Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc.
Belmont Law Library Association
Butler City of Fairfield
Clark Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
Columbiana Dixon Early Learning Center
Crawford Holmes Township
Delaware Delaware Township *
Franklin Ohio Department of Administrative Services South Scioto Academy Upper Arlington City School District
Fulton Village of Delta *
Greene Wright State University Foundation
Hamilton Lighthouse Community School
Lake Lakeland Community College Lakeland Community College Foundation
Lawrence Mason Township
Logan Indian Lake Local School District
Madison Jefferson Local School District
Marion Village of LaRue
Miami Edison State Community College
Montgomery City of Union Montgomery County Educational Service Center
Morgan Village of Chesterhill
Muskingum Muskingum Township
Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Perry Village of Rendville Village of Thornville
Scioto City of Portsmouth Shawnee State University Shawnee State University Development Foundation Washington Township
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

