Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 9
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 9. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland
|Ashland County Financial Condition
|Athens
|Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc.
|Belmont
|Law Library Association
|Butler
|City of Fairfield
|Clark
|Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
|Columbiana
|Dixon Early Learning Center
|Crawford
|Holmes Township
|Delaware
|Delaware Township *
|Franklin
|Ohio Department of Administrative Services South Scioto Academy Upper Arlington City School District
|Fulton
|Village of Delta *
|Greene
|Wright State University Foundation
|Hamilton
|Lighthouse Community School
|Lake
|Lakeland Community College Lakeland Community College Foundation
|Lawrence
|Mason Township
|Logan
|Indian Lake Local School District
|Madison
|Jefferson Local School District
|Marion
|Village of LaRue
|Miami
|Edison State Community College
|Montgomery
|City of Union Montgomery County Educational Service Center
|Morgan
|Village of Chesterhill
|Muskingum
|Muskingum Township
|Noble
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Perry
|Village of Rendville Village of Thornville
|Scioto
|City of Portsmouth Shawnee State University Shawnee State University Development Foundation Washington Township
