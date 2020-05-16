Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 9

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 9. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland Ashland County Financial Condition Athens Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc. Belmont Law Library Association Butler City of Fairfield Clark Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation Columbiana Dixon Early Learning Center Crawford Holmes Township Delaware Delaware Township * Franklin Ohio Department of Administrative Services South Scioto Academy Upper Arlington City School District Fulton Village of Delta * Greene Wright State University Foundation Hamilton Lighthouse Community School Lake Lakeland Community College Lakeland Community College Foundation Lawrence Mason Township Logan Indian Lake Local School District Madison Jefferson Local School District Marion Village of LaRue Miami Edison State Community College Montgomery City of Union Montgomery County Educational Service Center Morgan Village of Chesterhill Muskingum Muskingum Township Noble Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority Perry Village of Rendville Village of Thornville Scioto City of Portsmouth Shawnee State University Shawnee State University Development Foundation Washington Township

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111