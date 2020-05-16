Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 14
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 14. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Belmont
|Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Brown
|Village of Sardinia
|Butler
|Metroparks of Butler County New Miami Local School District
|Clark
|Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties
|Delaware
|Berkshire Township
|Franklin
|Wickliffe Progressive Community School
|Geauga
|Bainbridge Township
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation Hoxworth Blood Center
|Lake
|Painesville Township Port Authority Eastlake Ohio
|Lawrence
|Windsor Township
|Lorain
|Amherst Township Carlisle Township
|Perry
|Perry County Agricultural Society Village of Corning
|Summit
|City of Macedonia Warren: Warren County Vocational School District
|Wood
|Owens Community College Foundation
