Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 14

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 14. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority Brown Village of Sardinia Butler Metroparks of Butler County New Miami Local School District Clark Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties Delaware Berkshire Township Franklin Wickliffe Progressive Community School Geauga Bainbridge Township Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation Hoxworth Blood Center Lake Painesville Township Port Authority Eastlake Ohio Lawrence Windsor Township Lorain Amherst Township Carlisle Township Perry Perry County Agricultural Society Village of Corning Summit City of Macedonia Warren: Warren County Vocational School District Wood Owens Community College Foundation

