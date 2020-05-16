Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 21
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 21. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Spencerville Local School District Village of Fort Shawnee*
|Athens
|Housing for Ohio, Inc. Village of Chauncey*
|Brown
|Village of Georgetown
|Carroll
|Carroll County Landfill
|Champaign
|Village of Mechanicsburg
|Columbiana
|Middleton Township Village of Hanoverton
|Coshocton
|Coshocton County Career Center
|Crawford
|Crawford County Agricultural Society
|Cuyahoga
|Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery City of North Royalton City of Warrensville Heights Cleveland Law Library Association Cleveland State University Cleveland State University Foundation Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland Inc. East Cleveland City School District East Cleveland Public Library Euclid Avenue Housing Corporation Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland Lakewood Public Library Ohio Lottery Commission Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions Orange Village Porter Public Library Village of Cuyahoga Heights Village of Gates Mills Woodvale Union Cemetery
|Darke
|Brown Township
|Franklin
|George Washington Carver Preparatory Academy Science and Technology Campus Corporation
|Hamilton
|King Academy
|Hardin
|Ada Exempted Village School District
|Henry
|Henry Law Library Association*
|Knox
|East Knox Local School District
|Lake
|Mentor Exempted Village School District
|Licking
|Lakewood Digital Academy Par Excellence Academy
|Lorain
|Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Madison
|Village of West Jefferson
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Monroe
|Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Montgomery
|City of Trotwood
|Pike
|Marion Township*
|Portage
|NEOUCOM Foundation Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine and Pharmacy
|Richland
|Interactive Media and Construction Inc.
|Ross
|School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Scioto
|Rush Township
|Trumbull
|Farmington Township
|Tuscarawas
|Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District Village of Midvale Village of Newcomerstown*
|Union
|Village of Milford Center
|Wood
|Elmwood Local School
