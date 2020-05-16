Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 21

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 21. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Spencerville Local School District Village of Fort Shawnee* Athens Housing for Ohio, Inc. Village of Chauncey* Brown Village of Georgetown Carroll Carroll County Landfill Champaign Village of Mechanicsburg Columbiana Middleton Township Village of Hanoverton Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center Crawford Crawford County Agricultural Society Cuyahoga Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery City of North Royalton City of Warrensville Heights Cleveland Law Library Association Cleveland State University Cleveland State University Foundation Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland Inc. East Cleveland City School District East Cleveland Public Library Euclid Avenue Housing Corporation Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland Lakewood Public Library Ohio Lottery Commission Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions Orange Village Porter Public Library Village of Cuyahoga Heights Village of Gates Mills Woodvale Union Cemetery Darke Brown Township Franklin George Washington Carver Preparatory Academy Science and Technology Campus Corporation Hamilton King Academy Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District Henry Henry Law Library Association* Knox East Knox Local School District Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District Licking Lakewood Digital Academy Par Excellence Academy Lorain Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority Madison Village of West Jefferson Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Monroe Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery City of Trotwood Pike Marion Township* Portage NEOUCOM Foundation Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine and Pharmacy Richland Interactive Media and Construction Inc. Ross School Employees Insurance Consortium Scioto Rush Township Trumbull Farmington Township Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District Village of Midvale Village of Newcomerstown* Union Village of Milford Center Wood Elmwood Local School

