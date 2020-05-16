Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 21

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 21. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 Allen Spencerville Local School District Village of Fort Shawnee*
Athens Housing for Ohio, Inc. Village of Chauncey*
Brown Village of Georgetown
Carroll Carroll County Landfill
Champaign Village of Mechanicsburg
Columbiana Middleton Township Village of Hanoverton
Coshocton Coshocton County Career Center
Crawford Crawford County Agricultural Society
Cuyahoga Chestnut Grove Union Cemetery City of North Royalton City of Warrensville Heights Cleveland Law Library Association Cleveland State University Cleveland State University Foundation Convention and Visitors Bureau of Greater Cleveland Inc. East Cleveland City School District East Cleveland Public Library Euclid Avenue Housing Corporation Horizon Science Academy of Cleveland Lakewood Public Library Ohio Lottery Commission Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions Orange Village Porter Public Library Village of Cuyahoga Heights Village of Gates Mills Woodvale Union Cemetery
Darke Brown Township
Franklin George Washington Carver Preparatory Academy Science and Technology Campus Corporation
Hamilton King Academy
Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District
Henry Henry Law Library Association*
Knox East Knox Local School District
Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District
Licking Lakewood Digital Academy Par Excellence Academy
Lorain Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
Madison Village of West Jefferson
Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
Monroe Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery City of Trotwood
Pike Marion Township*
Portage NEOUCOM Foundation Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine and Pharmacy
Richland Interactive Media and Construction Inc.
Ross School Employees Insurance Consortium
Scioto Rush Township
Trumbull Farmington Township
Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Joint Recreation District Village of Midvale Village of Newcomerstown*
Union Village of Milford Center
Wood Elmwood Local School
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

