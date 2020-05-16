Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 7,883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,300 in the last 365 days.

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 16

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 Carrol Perry Township
 Columbiana East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library
 Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
 Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Hamilton County Park District
 Hancock Family and Children First Council
 Hocking Benton Township
 Jackson Village of Coalton
 Jefferson Buckeye Local School District
 Lake Madison Local School District
 Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center
 Montgomery Miamisburg Secondary Academy Community
 Muskingum Jackson Township
 Ottawa Carroll Township
 Portage Kent State University
 Ross Scioto Township
 Wood Owens State Community College
   

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.