Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 16

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Carrol Perry Township Columbiana East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library Guernsey Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Hamilton County Park District Hancock Family and Children First Council Hocking Benton Township Jackson Village of Coalton Jefferson Buckeye Local School District Lake Madison Local School District Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center Montgomery Miamisburg Secondary Academy Community Muskingum Jackson Township Ottawa Carroll Township Portage Kent State University Ross Scioto Township Wood Owens State Community College

