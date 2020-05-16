Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 16
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 16. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Carrol
|Perry Township
|Columbiana
|East Liverpool Carnegie Public Library
|Guernsey
|Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Hamilton County Park District
|Hancock
|Family and Children First Council
|Hocking
|Benton Township
|Jackson
|Village of Coalton
|Jefferson
|Buckeye Local School District
|Lake
|Madison Local School District
|Mercer
|Mercer County Educational Service Center
|Montgomery
|Miamisburg Secondary Academy Community
|Muskingum
|Jackson Township
|Ottawa
|Carroll Township
|Portage
|Kent State University
|Ross
|Scioto Township
|Wood
|Owens State Community College
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111