Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 28
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 28. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens
|Village of Albany
|Belmont
|Pultney Township *
|Butler
|Miami University Foundation
|Defiance
|Northeastern Local School District
|Erie
|Village of Milan
|Fairfield
|Pickerington Local School District
|Fayette
|Fayette County Financial Condition
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Local School District Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Gahanna Community School Star Ohio Village of Groveport
|Geauga
|Berkshire Local School District
|Greene
|Greene County Vocational School District
|Hamilton
|Village of Woodlawn
|Huron
|Monroeville Local School District
|Lake
|Riverside Local School District
|Licking
|Lakewood Local School District
|Lorain
|North Ridgeville City School District Oberlin City School District Rochester Township
|Lucas
|Village of Harbor View
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
|Marion
|First Consolidated Fire District
|Monroe
|Wayne Township
|Muskingum
|Mid-East Career Center and Technology Centers
|Ottawa
|Clearwater Council of Governments
|Portage
|James A. Garfield Local School District
|Summit
|Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Copley-Fairlawn City School District WAPS-FM Akron City School District
|Trumbull
|Joseph Badger Local School District Trumbull Career and Technical Center Trumbull County Educational Service Center
|Warren
|City of Franklin
|Wayne
|Green Local School District Triway Local School District
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111