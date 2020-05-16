Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 28

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 28. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Village of Albany Belmont Pultney Township * Butler Miami University Foundation Defiance Northeastern Local School District Erie Village of Milan Fairfield Pickerington Local School District Fayette Fayette County Financial Condition Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Gahanna Community School Star Ohio Village of Groveport Geauga Berkshire Local School District Greene Greene County Vocational School District Hamilton Village of Woodlawn Huron Monroeville Local School District Lake Riverside Local School District Licking Lakewood Local School District Lorain North Ridgeville City School District Oberlin City School District Rochester Township Lucas Village of Harbor View Mahoning Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Marion First Consolidated Fire District Monroe Wayne Township Muskingum Mid-East Career Center and Technology Centers Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments Portage James A. Garfield Local School District Summit Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Copley-Fairlawn City School District WAPS-FM Akron City School District Trumbull Joseph Badger Local School District Trumbull Career and Technical Center Trumbull County Educational Service Center Warren City of Franklin Wayne Green Local School District Triway Local School District

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111