Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, December 28

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, December 28. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens Village of Albany
Belmont Pultney Township *
Butler Miami University Foundation
Defiance Northeastern Local School District
Erie Village of Milan
Fairfield Pickerington Local School District
Fayette Fayette County Financial Condition
Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Gahanna Community School Star Ohio Village of Groveport
Geauga Berkshire Local School District
Greene Greene County Vocational School District
Hamilton Village of Woodlawn
Huron Monroeville Local School District
Lake Riverside Local School District
Licking Lakewood Local School District
Lorain North Ridgeville City School District Oberlin City School District Rochester Township
Lucas Village of Harbor View
Mahoning Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
Marion First Consolidated Fire District
Monroe Wayne Township
Muskingum Mid-East Career Center and Technology Centers
Ottawa Clearwater Council of Governments
Portage James A. Garfield Local School District
Summit Akron/Summit Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Copley-Fairlawn City School District WAPS-FM Akron City School District
Trumbull Joseph Badger Local School District Trumbull Career and Technical Center Trumbull County Educational Service Center
Warren City of Franklin
Wayne Green Local School District Triway Local School District
   

###

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

