Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 23
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Village of Ripley *
|Clark
|Northeastern Local School District
|Erie
|Scott Union Cemetery
|Franklin
|Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment and Subsidiaries
|Hamilton
|North College Hill City School District University of Cincinnati Foundation
|Harrison
|Georgetown Water District
|Jackson
|City of Jackson
|Lake
|Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
|Logan
|Benjamin Logan School District *
|Paulding
|Antwerp Local School District
|Richland
|Richland County Regional Planning Commission
|Seneca
|Seneca Family and Children First Council
|Stark
|Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Washington
|Washington State Community College
|Wayne
|Village of Smithville
