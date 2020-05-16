Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 23

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Village of Ripley *
Clark Northeastern Local School District
Erie Scott Union Cemetery
Franklin Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment and Subsidiaries
Hamilton North College Hill City School District University of Cincinnati Foundation
Harrison Georgetown Water District
Jackson City of Jackson
Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
Logan Benjamin Logan School District *
Paulding Antwerp Local School District
Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission
Seneca Seneca Family and Children First Council
Stark Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
Washington Washington State Community College
Wayne Village of Smithville
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

