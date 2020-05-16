Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 23

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 23. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Village of Ripley * Clark Northeastern Local School District Erie Scott Union Cemetery Franklin Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment and Subsidiaries Hamilton North College Hill City School District University of Cincinnati Foundation Harrison Georgetown Water District Jackson City of Jackson Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council Logan Benjamin Logan School District * Paulding Antwerp Local School District Richland Richland County Regional Planning Commission Seneca Seneca Family and Children First Council Stark Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority Washington Washington State Community College Wayne Village of Smithville

