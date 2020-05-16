Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 30
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 30. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Belmont
|Belmont Technical College
|Champaign
|Triad Local School District
|Cuyahoga
|Beachwood City School District Brooklyn City School District Cleveland Academy of Scholarship Technology and Leadership Enterprise Cuyahoga Community College Foundation Garfield Heights City School District Lakewood City Academy Mayfield City School District Newburg Heights Community School Foundation DBA Washington Park Community School South Euclid-Lyndhurst Recreation Commission
|Franklin
|Columbus Law Library Association New-Albany Plain Joint Local Park District Ohio Ethics Commission Ohio Expositions Commission
|Fulton
|Village of Swanton
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
|Richland
|Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
|Stark
|Stark County Schools Council of Governments
|Summit
|Mogadore Local School District
###The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.
Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111