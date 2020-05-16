Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, December 30

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 30. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont Belmont Technical College
Champaign Triad Local School District
Cuyahoga Beachwood City School District Brooklyn City School District Cleveland Academy of Scholarship Technology and Leadership Enterprise Cuyahoga Community College Foundation Garfield Heights City School District Lakewood City Academy Mayfield City School District Newburg Heights Community School Foundation DBA Washington Park Community School South Euclid-Lyndhurst Recreation Commission
Franklin Columbus Law Library Association New-Albany Plain Joint Local Park District Ohio Ethics Commission Ohio Expositions Commission
Fulton Village of Swanton
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
Richland Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments
Summit Mogadore Local School District
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

