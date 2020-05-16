Taylor Releases Village of McClure Audit

Henry County - Auditor of State Mary Taylor today released the audit of the village of McClure for calendar years 2008 and 2009. The audit includes four findings for recovery totaling $16,526.06 that was spent inappropriately. Two of the findings are against former Police Chief Miguel Trevino and other two findings are against current village clerk-treasurer Connie Ehlers.

“Lack of proper record keeping can lead to the misuse of public funds,” said Taylor. “It is essential that public officials keep accurate financial records to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent legally and appropriately.”

The audit shows that Trevino received salary overpayments totaling more than $10,000. Trevino also had funds withheld from his paycheck in order for the village to pay his personal bills. However, the village paid bills in excess of amounts withheld from Trevino’s paycheck. Additionally, Trevino received reimbursements for purchases that did not have appropriate documentation and the village paid for cell phone charges that were deemed not appropriate, such as ringtones, games and entertainment.

Findings for recovery were issued against Ehlers for reimbursements that lacked appropriate documentation. In addition, during the audit period Ehlers was also reimbursed for a personal loan made to Trevino through funds that were withheld from Trevino’s paycheck. However, Ehlers was reimbursed in excess of what was actually withheld.

The audit also identifies 14 citations and recommendations that have not been corrected from the previous audit. The village of McClure was declared to be in fiscal emergency on September 10, 2009 and is currently operating under a financial recovery plan.

