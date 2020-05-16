Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 6, 2011

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 6. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Western Brown Local School District Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Cuyahoga Valley Career Center North Royalton City School District Westlake City School District Erie Ritter Public Library Lawrence Hamilton Township Lorain Avon Lake City School District Lucas Bennett Venture Academy Glass City Academy Montgomery Emerson Academy of Dayton Putnam Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority Shelby Jackson Center Local School District Summit Hudson City School District Wood Village of North Baltimore Wood County Educational Service Center

