Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 6, 2011

Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 6. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown Western Brown Local School District
Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District
Cuyahoga City of Seven Hills Cuyahoga Valley Career Center North Royalton City School District Westlake City School District
Erie Ritter Public Library
Lawrence Hamilton Township
Lorain Avon Lake City School District
Lucas Bennett Venture Academy Glass City Academy
Montgomery Emerson Academy of Dayton
Putnam Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District
Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
Shelby Jackson Center Local School District
Summit Hudson City School District
Wood Village of North Baltimore Wood County Educational Service Center
   

The Ohio Auditor of State's office is a leader in the government accounting and auditing field, earning prestigious national honors from the Government Finance Officers Association, the National White Collar Crime Center and the National State Auditors Association.

Contact: Jeannie Foley Deputy Press Secretary (614) 644-1111

