Audit Release Announcement for Thursday, January 6, 2011
Columbus - Auditor of State Mary Taylor’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. Her mission is to ensure that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, January 6. An asterisk signifies that findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, are found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Brown
|Western Brown Local School District
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Exempted Village School District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Seven Hills Cuyahoga Valley Career Center North Royalton City School District Westlake City School District
|Erie
|Ritter Public Library
|Lawrence
|Hamilton Township
|Lorain
|Avon Lake City School District
|Lucas
|Bennett Venture Academy Glass City Academy
|Montgomery
|Emerson Academy of Dayton
|Putnam
|Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District
|Sandusky
|Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Shelby
|Jackson Center Local School District
|Summit
|Hudson City School District
|Wood
|Village of North Baltimore Wood County Educational Service Center
