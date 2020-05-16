Dave Yost takes Office as the 32nd Auditor of State of Ohio

Columbus - During a ceremony in the Statehouse Atrium this morning, Dave Yost was sworn in as the 32nd Auditor of State of Ohio. Prior to his election, Auditor Yost served as the Delaware County Auditor (1999-2003) and Prosecuting Attorney (2003-2010).

Dave Yost, with his wife Darlene, is sworn in as Ohio’s 32nd Auditor of State by Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court Maureen O’Connor. View Video Download Audio File

In his first address, Auditor Yost pledged to work in partnership with state and local officials to ensure Ohio governments are efficient, effective and accountable. He spoke of the importance of duty and his commitment to bring that virtue to the challenges facing Ohio.

“Duty is a higher call to do what ought to be done, whether it ultimately proves possible or not. If a thing is right, it does not lose its virtue by a loss of popularity. Neither does general acceptance transform evil into good.”

“Ohio’s governments must – and will – change. Some of that change will be hard - perhaps very hard. And objections will be raised to every last bit of it. But for we who would lead Ohio, our duty is clear.”

Auditor Yost previously announced his executive staff appointments.

Brenda L. Rinehart, is Chief of Staff for the Auditor of State’s Office; Mary Amos Augsburger, Director of Policy and Public Affairs; Christine L. Hansen, Director of Performance Audit and Local Government Services; and William J. Owen will be Chief Legal Counsel. Robert R. Hinkle continues in his role as Chief Deputy Auditor of State.

Brenda L. Rinehart has extensive administrative and legal experience in local, state and federal government, including service as Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Mary Amos Augsburger was most recently Chief Counsel for the Division of Financial Institutions at the Ohio Department of Commerce. She has served as an associate with the law firm of Squires, Sanders & Dempsey, LLP, and was Chief Legal Counsel to the Ohio Senate.

Christine L. Hansen, a certified public accountant, served as Chief Financial Officer for the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office; as well as Chief of the Local Government Services Division in the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.

William J. Owen, currently serving as Delaware County Prosecutor, was First Assistant Prosecutor for Delaware County, Law Enforcement Director for the Ohio Attorney General and served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robert R. Hinkle, certified public accountant and certified government financial manager, is in his 27th year with the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and has held the position of Chief Deputy Auditor, the office’s top financial auditing position, since March 2006.

Auditor Yost and his wife, Darlene, make their home in Delaware County. They have three adult children and one grandchild.

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

