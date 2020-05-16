Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 11

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 11, 2011. An asterisk signifies if there are findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen East Local School District Ashtabula South Central Ambulance District Brown Brown County Schools Benefit Consortium Clark Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee Columbiana City of Columbiana Cuyahoga Berea City School District Euclid City School District Fairview Park City School District Madison Community Elementary Mansfield Community Elementary Mansfield Community Middle Old Brooklyn Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Middle Outreach Academy for Children with Disabilities Parma Community Puritas Community Elementary Puritas Community Middle Rocky River City School District Stockyard Community Elementary Village of Walton Hills Westpark Community Elementary Westpark Community Middle Westside Community School of the Arts Delaware Delaware City School District Franklin Dublin City School District Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Pschtecin Public School Geauga Chardon Township Greene Fairborn City School District Hamilton Nia University Community School Orion Academy Huron New London Local School District South Central Local School District Licking Heath City School District Lorain Elyria Community Elementary Elyria Township Lorain Community Elementary Lorain Community Middle Village of South Amherst Lucas Winterfield Venture Academy Mahoning Austintown Township Medina Village of Seville Montgomery Pathway School of Discovery Morgan Morgan Metropolitan Housing Authority Morrow Regional Airport Authority Pike Pike County Agricultural Society Portage City of Aurora Preble Tri-County North Local School District Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District Stark Village of Hartville Summit Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization Warren Deerfield Township

