Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 11

Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 11, 2011. An asterisk signifies if there are findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, found in the audit.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen East Local School District
Ashtabula South Central Ambulance District
Brown Brown County Schools Benefit Consortium
Clark Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
Columbiana City of Columbiana
Cuyahoga Berea City School District Euclid City School District Fairview Park City School District Madison Community Elementary Mansfield Community Elementary Mansfield Community Middle Old Brooklyn Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Middle Outreach Academy for Children with Disabilities Parma Community Puritas Community Elementary Puritas Community Middle Rocky River City School District Stockyard Community Elementary Village of Walton Hills Westpark Community Elementary Westpark Community Middle Westside Community School of the Arts
Delaware Delaware City School District
Franklin Dublin City School District Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Pschtecin Public School
Geauga Chardon Township
Greene Fairborn City School District
Hamilton Nia University Community School Orion Academy
Huron New London Local School District South Central Local School District
Licking Heath City School District
Lorain Elyria Community Elementary Elyria Township Lorain Community Elementary Lorain Community Middle Village of South Amherst
Lucas Winterfield Venture Academy
Mahoning Austintown Township
Medina Village of Seville
Montgomery Pathway School of Discovery
Morgan Morgan Metropolitan Housing Authority
Morrow Regional Airport Authority
Pike Pike County Agricultural Society
Portage City of Aurora
Preble Tri-County North Local School District
Richland Clear Fork Valley Local School District
Stark Village of Hartville
Summit Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization
Warren Deerfield Township
   

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,000 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact: Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

