Audit Release Announcement for Tuesday, January 11
Columbus - Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public spending.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, January 11, 2011. An asterisk signifies if there are findings for recovery, or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, found in the audit.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Allen East Local School District
|Ashtabula
|South Central Ambulance District
|Brown
|Brown County Schools Benefit Consortium
|Clark
|Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
|Columbiana
|City of Columbiana
|Cuyahoga
|Berea City School District Euclid City School District Fairview Park City School District Madison Community Elementary Mansfield Community Elementary Mansfield Community Middle Old Brooklyn Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Middle Outreach Academy for Children with Disabilities Parma Community Puritas Community Elementary Puritas Community Middle Rocky River City School District Stockyard Community Elementary Village of Walton Hills Westpark Community Elementary Westpark Community Middle Westside Community School of the Arts
|Delaware
|Delaware City School District
|Franklin
|Dublin City School District Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Pschtecin Public School
|Geauga
|Chardon Township
|Greene
|Fairborn City School District
|Hamilton
|Nia University Community School Orion Academy
|Huron
|New London Local School District South Central Local School District
|Licking
|Heath City School District
|Lorain
|Elyria Community Elementary Elyria Township Lorain Community Elementary Lorain Community Middle Village of South Amherst
|Lucas
|Winterfield Venture Academy
|Mahoning
|Austintown Township
|Medina
|Village of Seville
|Montgomery
|Pathway School of Discovery
|Morgan
|Morgan Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Morrow
|Regional Airport Authority
|Pike
|Pike County Agricultural Society
|Portage
|City of Aurora
|Preble
|Tri-County North Local School District
|Richland
|Clear Fork Valley Local School District
|Stark
|Village of Hartville
|Summit
|Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization
|Warren
|Deerfield Township
